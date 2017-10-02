India vs Australia 2017: 5 things we learned from the series

​

Australia v India - Game 3 More

​

After drubbing the West Indies and Sri Lanka both at their respective home venues, India had their first big test under new coach Ravi Shashtri when Australia came visiting. However, few would have expected it to be as one-sided as it eventually was.

The Australian side, like India, had some of its top names missing, and the Kangaroos ended up losing the five-match series 1-4.

For the Indians, there were plenty of positives from the series, especially the form of Ajinkya Rahane and the wrist spinners and the growth of Hardik Pandya. For the Australians, though, there was not much to take back home.

Here are five things that we learned from the series.

​

#5 Finch, Warner crucial to Australia's World Cup defence

Aaron Finch had been a mainstay in the Australian limited overs setup ever since making his debut four years ago. However, after a string of poor performances, he was dropped from the team towards the start of the year. In this series, though, he has proved his worth once again.

The Aussies, even if they say otherwise, did miss him in the first two matches. In his absence, even David Warner was struggling to get going; it is possible the burden of pressure at the top of the order was too much to handle alone.

From game three onwards, Australia still gave somewhat of a fight to the Indians and it was largely due to the Finch-Warner combination at the top. There is an undeniable chemistry between the two, one that is going to be crucial in Australia’s World Cup defence in 2019.

​

#4 India’s squad depth is second to none

Image result for india cricket sportskeeda More

Even without some of their key players like Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadej and Shikhar Dhawan, Team India found their bearing and never looked like they missed a particular player. And this was largely because of the fact that they found a player every time the situation demanded one.

A couple of months ago, after success in Sri Lanka, Kohli had claimed that it was the squad depth that was the team’s biggest strength. If anything, that claim found further backing in this series as the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel all stood up and performed exceptionally.

There is competition for every position in the line-up and the players are actually thriving from this competition. They know they have to perform to stay in the team, and that drives them to give their best.

Read More