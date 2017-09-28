India vs Australia 2017, 4th ODI: 5 reasons why India were humbled in Bengaluru

Australia finally registered a win in the series by beating India by 21 runs in the fourth ODI at Bangalore. Batting first, a sensational opening partnership of 231 between Aaron Finch and David Warner, who went on to score 94 and 124 respectively, set the tone for the visitors.
In reply, India batted pretty well with Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, and Kedar Jadhav registering fifties. However, the middle-order could not deal with the pressure during the death overs and the hosts ended their innings at 313/8 from their 50 overs. Let’s take a look at five reasons why India suffered their first defeat of the series.
#5. Inability of the middle-order batsmen to finish off the innings
India began their run-chase well with Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma batting brilliantly, putting on an opening partnership of 106. Following the dismissal of both openers and Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav took on the scoring responsibilities, keeping India in the match.
Following Pandya’s dismissal, Manish Pandey came joined Jadhav at the crease. However, both batsmen were unable to bat with the required aggression as India’s required run-rate soared past 10.
Jadhav was dismissed for 67 following which MS Dhoni joined Pandey at the crease as the match gradually got out of India’s reach. Dhoni’s six during the 48th over gave the Indians some hope but he was bowled by Kane Richardson soon after which all but confirmed India’s defeat.
Even Axar Patel could do nothing to keep his side in the game and the Men in Blue ended 21 runs short.
#4 Brilliant death-bowling by the Aussies
The Indian middle-order crumbled during the death overs but you cannot take any credit away from the Australian bowlers who kept the Indian batsmen at bay and took crucial wickets.
Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Pat Cummins bowled brilliantly. Richardson dismissed the settled Kedar Jadhav before getting the key wicket of MS Dhoni with a crafty slower delivery.
Cummins got the crucial wicket of Manish Pandey who was batting aggressively and could have posed a threat during the final overs, while Nathan Coulter-Nile finished the match for the Aussies by dismissing Axar Patel.
In an era where scoring 53 runs from 30 balls is not very difficult, the Australian bowlers deserve a pat on their back for conceding just over a run-a-ball.
#3 Not sending MS Dhoni earlier
Sending Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav at No.4 and 5 respectively made sense, but when the required run-rate approached 9 during the final 12-13 overs, the obvious choice for No.6 was MS Dhoni.
Dhoni’s ability to absorb pressure has always been a huge asset to India and he could have easily taken the match away from Australia had he been sent in after the dismissal of Hardik Pandya. Pandey did score a brisk 33 from 25 deliveries but had Dhoni been sent instead, he could have scored quicker, not only in fours and sixes but with quick singles and twos, rotating the strike with his quick running between the wickets.
This decision played a huge role in determining the outcome of the match.
#2 Rohit Sharma’s dismissal
India began their run-chase with both Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma firing on all cylinders right from the beginning. The duo played some brilliant shots, keeping the Indian scoreboard ticking.
While Rahane hit some well-timed boundaries, Rohit dealt mainly in sixes. He effortlessly smashed the Australian bowlers to all parts of the ground. Out of his six boundaries, five of them were sixes.
He looked well set at 65 but during the 23rd over, set off for a needless single despite Kohli urging him to stop and eventually paid the price with his wicket. Had he not been dismissed then, he could have easily scored a century and led India to victory.
#1 Brilliant opening partnership between Aaron Finch and David Warner
Aaron Finch and David Warner gave Australia a brilliant start in the third ODI at Indore with their 70-run partnership for the opening wicket. That turned out to be a sign of things to come.
The duo batted with a lot of composure, dealing with the Indian bowlers comfortably. Like in the previous match, Warner was the aggressor, racing away to his century. Finch gave him brilliant support by playing another brilliant innings, but this time, he fell six runs short of a century while Warner fell for 124.
The duo put on 231 runs for the first wicket which is the 3rd highest opening stand for Australia in ODIs and the 16th highest opening wicket partnership in ODIs. This partnership laid the foundation for the visitors and is probably the biggest reason behind their victory.