India vs Australia 2017, 4th ODI: 5 things we learnt from the match

Australia finally managed to put one across India, defending a target of 335 by 21 runs at Bengaluru in the fourth ODI of the series. Opting to bat first, Australia raced off to a great start courtesy David Warner and Aaron Finch, the former smashing a spectacular hundred while the latter fell six runs short of a second ton on the trot.
Peter Handscomb and Travis Head took Australia to 334 with some big hits but Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma got India off to a flier to even things out. Rahane's dismissal and Rohit Sharma's dramatic run-out put India in a fix and Virat Kohli followed suit soon enough, inside edging a Nathan Coulter-Nile delivery onto the stumps.
Hardik Pandya seemed set for a heroic knock but fell in the 40s while Kedar Jadhav took India close with a run a ball half-century but neither could take India across the finishing line.
Here are five takeaways from the match:
#5 Aaron Finch's return boosts Australia's top order
Australia had been struggling to identify the right partner for David Warner at the top of the order in Aaron Finch's absence. They contemplated pushing Matthew Wade and Travis Head up the order but settled on Hilton Cartwright, who had disastrous returns in the practice match and first two ODIs.
However, since Finch's return, Australia have enjoyed a boost at the top of the order. The hard-hitting opener has smashed a hundred and a 94 in the two matches he has played in thus far in the series. Today, he put on a mind-boggling 231 for the opening wicket, the highest for Australia against India, with David Warner contributing 94 of those runs.
#4 David Warner swings back to form
David Warner became the first Australian to smash a hundred in his 100th ODI, as he blasted the Indian attack to all corners in a mesmerising 231-run opening stand with Aaron Finch. Warner was the aggressor as he made use of the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah to dig into the Indian attack.
He reached his half-century with a six and a four off Axar Patel before thumping the other spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal, for sixes in consecutive overs. Warner soon brought up his ton, his 14th in One Day Internationals.
#3 Rahane-Rohit complement each other perfectly
Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are forming such a good bond at the top of the order that Shikhar Dhawan will be watching worriedly from the sidelines. Today, the Mumbai duo put the Aussie attack to the sword with some sublime hitting in the powerplay.
While Rohit took on Cummins and Coulter-Nile with sixes over mid-wicket and cover, Rahane bettered it with a slash for six over point, a shot which Michael Clarke on air described as the "shot of the series". They took India past the 100 run mark, but Rahane fell soon after reaching his half-century.
#2 Rohit and Kohli do not complement each other that well
They are the two giants of modern Indian ODI cricket without a shadow of a doubt. But when it comes to running between the wickets, the duo do not share that kind of bonhomie. In ODIs, the duo have run each other out five times each while in T20Is the numbers are two each.
In 2013, at this very ground, Rohit and Kohli were involved in an identical mix-up but Kohli was the one who had to walk back that time. Today, Rohit paid the price, albeit to a brilliant bit of fielding by Steven Smith. Although both these players are terrific runners, understanding and running according to the partner's call has taken a backseat.
#1 Kedar Jadhav adamant on dual role
A lot of criticism has been directed in Kedar Jadhav's direction right through the series for his non-contributions with the bat. However, at Bengaluru, his home in the IPL, Jadhav sizzled with both ball and bat. He broke through for India with the wicket of David Warner to bring an end to the 231 run opening stand and even gave the Aussie opener a send-off.
Jadhav carried that confidence into his batting, combining with Hardik Pandya in a 78-run partnership that rebuilt the Indian innings after Kohli's dismissal and then joining hands with Manish Pandey to take India close.