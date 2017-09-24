India vs Australia 2017, 3rd ODI: 5 things we learnt from the match

​

India sealed the series with a spectacular run-chase at Indore

Aided by a sensational 139-run opening stand from Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane and a cool-headed finish by Hardik Pandya, India sealed a fine run chase to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Opting to bowl first, India were faced by a rampant Aaron Finch and David Warner as the Aussie openers put on 70 for the first wicket. Steven Smith and Finch further piled on India's misery with a 154-run association.

But one wicket brought many as Australia struggled to carry their momentum into the death overs. India's wrist spinners and death bowlers exerted lots of pressure as the Aussie innings fizzled off.

With 294 to chase, the openers got India off to a flier. Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane added a sizzling 139 before both fell in quick succession. Hardik Pandya, however, took matters into his own hands as he, in the company of Manish Pandey, resurrected India's innings and nearly finished off the run chase, with a superb 78.

Brief Scores: Australia 293/6 (Finch 124, Smith 63, Bumrah 2/52) lost to India 294/5 (Pandya 78, Rohit 71)

#5 Finch is critical to Australia's ODI team

Finch returned with a bang for Australia

Finch put an end to Australia's opening dilemma by smashing a rampant 124 on his return to the ODI team. While Hilton Cartwright was a huge disappointment for the visitors at the top, Finch returned with roaring success to partner Warner, with whom he shares very good camaraderie.

On a flat batting wicket, Finch utilised the pace on the ball to score quickly. He played second-fiddle to Warner at the start before blazing away against the wrist spinners. There was brute power and classy timing behind his shots as he raced to an eighth ODI hundred. His downfall triggered a collapse in the Aussie middle-order.

#4 Australia's middle-order lets them down

Maxwell has had quite a poor run in recent times

