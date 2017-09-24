India vs Australia 2017, 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav's two-wicket burst is SK Turning Point of the match

​

The importance of possessing quality wrist-spinners can never be understated in the context of modern-day limited-overs cricket. Kuldeep Yadav gave another ample demonstration on the potency of those of his ilk during the third ODI between India and Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Despite getting hit early on in the innings, the 22-year-old chinaman bowler showed immense grit and turned the game on its head by nabbing Aaron Finch as well as Steven Smith in quick succession. Those timely scalps went a long way in restricting the visitors to a below-par score on a docile surface and consequently propelled India to a series-sealing 5-wicket victory.

Here's how Kuldeep's two-wicket spell helped the hosts wrest control from Australia during a crucial stage in the match.

Finch century powers Australia

On a flat pitch under extreme heat, Smith won his first toss of the series and decided to take advantage of the batting-friendly conditions on offer. With Finch returning to the top of the order, Australia got off to a strong start as both openers enjoyed the pace of the surface.

Even though both openers began rather cautiously, they soon settled down and began to apply pressure on the Indian bowlers. With skipper Kohli searching for a window of opportunity, he turned to Hardik Pandya who immediately provided the breakthrough. The all-rounder got rid of Warner by resorting to a rapid off-cutter.

However, the home team's joy was short-lived as Smith walked into the arena. Together with Finch, the 28-year-old started to build a substantial partnership. While the opener targeted the boundary on a regular basis, the skipper controlled the proceedings by smartly manoeuvring the field.

At the half-way mark, the Aussies reached a healthy 135/1. Upon establishing a solid foundation, both Finch and Smith upped the ante and put their team in the driver's seat.

Kuldeep provides the star turn

Even as boundaries were bludgeoned from the broad blades of the batsmen, the Indians were feeling the heat. Finch brought up his 8th ODI century with a vicious sweep shot off Kuldeep. Soon after, Smith completed a milestone of his own when he crossed the 50-run mark.

