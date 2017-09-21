India vs Australia 2017, 2nd ODI: Hardik Pandya bouncing out Steven Smith is SK Turning Point of the match

​

Steven Smith was outfoxed by a stellar bouncer from Hardik Pandya More

In what was a truly enthralling game of cricket, India overpowered Australia to register a 50-run victory at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata and surge to a 2-0 lead in the 5-match series.

While Kuldeep Yadav's remarkable hat-trick will inevitably hog the limelight, those who witnessed the game will realise that the dismissal of Steven Smith by Hardik Pandya set the foundation for the chinaman bowler to take centre stage. As such, the seam all-rounder bouncing out Australia's captain at a crucial juncture provided the turning point in the match.

Also Read: India vs Australia 2017, 2nd ODI: Hardik Pandya's lucky escape is SK Play of the Day

Here's how the Indian bowlers combined to derail Australia's run-chase in the second ODI.

Smith leads from the front

On a tricky pitch, Australia's pursuit of 253 got off to a wretched start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar gobbled up Hilton Cartwright as well as the dangerous David Warner in a spell of world-class swing bowling.

Upon walking into a precarious situation with the vociferous crowd baying for blood, Smith immediately set about resurrecting the visitors' hopes by building a substantial partnership with the enterprising Travis Head. Showing great sense of occasion, the run machine fed the strike to his batting partner who was timing the ball quite sweetly.

When it seemed like the game was slowly slipping away from their grasp, India got a window of opening through Yuzvendra Chahal. The leg-spinner prised out Head with a filthy full toss. Glenn Maxwell's kamikaze approach did not last long as an error in judgment removed him from the equation.

Pandya's perfect bouncer

The contrasting emotions on the two captains' faces summed up the moment More

Even as wickets kept tumbling at the other end, Smith remained unnerved and looked intent on taking his team to the finish line. Appearing to be at ease against both pace and spin on a bowling-friendly pitch, the 28-year old brought up his 18th ODI fifty through a nudge off Kuldeep Yadav.

Indian captain Virat Kohli's move to bring Pandya into the attack defied conventional logic. With Marcus Stoinis new to the crease, a more prudent approach would have been to attack with spin. The decision seemed to be working in Australia's favour when a half-volley from the all-rounder was promptly dispatched to the boundary by Smith.

Read More