India vs Australia 2017, 2nd ODI: Hits and Misses

Indian Cricket Team won over Steve Smith's Australian team in the second ODI of the five-match series at Eden Gardens in Kolkata yesterday. Virat Kohli and Co. will now be ranked Number 1 in ODI rankings to go with their top spot in the longest format of the game.

The hapless Australians succumbed to a 50-run defeat, which marked their tenth consecutive loss in ODIs away from home.

Here are the hits and misses from the game.

#1 Hit: Virat Kohli

The Indian skipper, when scores a duck in an innings, usually goes on to score big in the very next innings. He did the same yesterday, following his second-ball duck in the first ODI of the series.

Kohli's last 5 innings after scoring a duck in Odis

0 & 86 vs Aus, WI

0 & 123 vs SA

0 & 40 vs Eng

0 & 76* at CT

0 & 92 vs Aus #INDvAUS — Vidhu Pal (@vidhu_pal) September 22, 2017

Kohli played cautiously in the initial stage of his innings, but got into his own soon thereafter.

He stitched a valuable partnership with right-handed opening batsman Ajinkya Rahane and built a strong foundation for the Indian innings to flourish in its latter stages.

He was unfortunate to get out on an excruciating score of 92. It was even more painful considering the fact that had he crossed the century mark yesterday, he would've overtaken Ricky Ponting to go to the second spot in the all-time centurions' list.

#2 Miss: Rohit Sharma

Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma has not been able to make his mark on this series as of now.

He could only score 7 off 14 deliveries before falling to an impressive caught-and-bowled by Nathan Coulter Nile.

He scored a riveting cover drive on the third delivery of the second over, and it felt like the man from Mumbai would rekindle his love affair with Eden Gardens. However, he could manage just a single digit score before making his way back to the pavilion.

To add salt to his fresh wound, he even dropped a catch at first slip in the second innings of the game. The vice-captain had an excellent ODI series in Sri Lanka last month, and is sure to bounce back from this lean patch soon.

#3 Hit: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

