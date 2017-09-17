India vs Australia 2017, 1st ODI Stats: Virat Kohli's horrendous run of form against Australia this year

​

In a rain-curtailed match, riding on Hardik Pandya's all-round performance, MS Dhoni's rescue act and the wrist spinners' trickery, India got the better of Australia by 26 runs in first of the five-match ODI series at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

After the hosts lost their first three wickets with only 11 runs on the board and two more before breaching the 100-run mark, Dhoni and Pandya took control of the proceedings and added 118 runs together at a swift pace. Ultimately, India finished with 281 runs in their quota of 50 overs.

The Australian chase was delayed due to incessant drizzling in Chennai and by the time clouds made way for the game to proceed, the visitors were left with 21 overs and 164 runs to chase. Though the target looks comparatively easy, the Australian team made a hash of it as Kuldeep-Chahal duo ran rings around them and bagged half of their wickets.

Here's are some interesting numbers from the game.

1 - Today's match was, astonishingly, David Warner's first appearance in an ODI in India.

1 - A combined total of one run was scored by both the captains in the match, which is the lowest in any India-Australia ODI.

2 - Virat Kohli has already been ousted for a duck twice this year in 19 ODI innings. He didn't have a single duck to his name in the last two years (30 innings).

2 - MS Dhoni was dismissed for just the second time in nine ODI innings since the Champions Trophy final.

3 - Today saw the third instance of India's number three and four batsmen getting out for nought in an ODI played in India and fourth instance including away matches.

No. 3 & 4 duck out for India in same ODI:

Uthappa & Dravid v Aus 2007

Kohli & Rohit v SL 2010

Kohli & Yuvraj v Eng 2013

Kohli & Pandey today — ESPNcricinfo_stats (@ESPNcric_stats) September 17, 2017

3 - Indian skipper chose to bat first for only the third time in his ODI tenure. Kohli has won the toss 17 times but opted to chase on 14 of those occasions.

4 - Hardik Pandya has hit four bowlers for three consecutive sixes in international cricket this year. Adam Zampa was his fourth victim today, following the likes of Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan and Malinda Pushpakumara.

4 - Kuldeep Yadav has gotten the better of David Warner in four out of five matches the two have faced each other in. These five matches include both the IPL and international fixtures.

7 - MS Dhoni has now hit seven sixes off James Faulkner's bowling in ODIs, the most against any bowler. While Dilshan and Watson have been smacked for six maximums each, Chandana, Swann and Jerome Taylor have all been hammered five times.

11 - India lost first three of their wickets with only 11 runs on the board. Only once have the Men in Blue failed to add as many runs before going three down in a home ODI - five runs vs South Africa against Hyderabad in 2005.

21 - With rain playing spoil-sport, the target for Australia was reduced to 164 runs in 21 overs, making it the second shortest reduced ODI innings in India. In 1985, England's match against India was reduced to 15-over apiece at Chandigarh.

27 - This was Kohli's 27th duck of his professional career. Only Nathan Coulter-Nile has had the distinction of dismissing him twice on a duck.

46 - India's skipper, Kohli, has a total of 46 runs to his name in six innings against Australia this year at an average of 7.66.

