India U19 best in the world, says coach WV Raman

As if the domination of the senior cricket team in Sri Lanka wasn’t enough, the Indian U19 completely wrecked the England U19 team in a series which the former won 7-0 (2 Tests and 5 youth ODIs).

Former India batsman WV Raman, insists that the team is the best in the world in its age group.

The former India cricketer was the coach of the youth team and, in an interview to TOI, heaped praises on his youngsters.

"The junior cricketing structure in India is probably the best in the world,” he said. “It also includes the Under-16 category.

"These boys get to play numerous matches and that too at very good venues. They are well supported by the system. Thus, these players are definitely at an advantage as compared to the boys in the same age group from other countries." .

The U19 World Cup begins in less than 6 months and Raman, who is also a batting coach at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, believes that the Indian youngsters are more than prepared to win it.

The fact that most of the youngsters start playing for the U16 side or zonal teams makes them develop their skills at a very early age and it is for this reason Raman thinks that they are far superior from the rest of their age group.

The coach also heaped praises on the U19 captain, Prithvi Shaw, for his fearless batting approach that helped the team win the series against England. Raman adds that the youngster has the ability to get runs quickly and will be able to do it more consistently as time goes by.

Since the U19 World Cup is around the corner, the Indian U19 team are the most favourites to win it. Their squad depth is also something that pleases the coach as he believes that playing abroad only helps the team further adapt to various conditions whilst making them more prepared for the World Cup.

Cricket is like a religion in India and it is why the country is exponentially developing in the field. Kids who just learn how to stand on their feet have a bat or ball in their hands -- which just goes to show how the game is naturally growing with them.

And this is just how a world class group of playhers are formed - which is why India's youth teams are so strong.

