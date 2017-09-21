India to tour South Africa for 6 ODIs, 3 Tests and T20Is in 2018

Mumbai [India], Sept 21 (ANI): India are all set to travel to South Africa for three Tests and number of limited-over matches early next year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in association with Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Thursday.

The Virat Kohli-led side will begin their tour with the New Year's Test on January 5 in Cape Town which will be followed by six-match ODI series and three Twenty20Is.

"India will play South Africa in a three-match 'Mahatma Gandhi-Nelson Mandela' Test series, six-match One-Day International series, followed by three Twenty20 Internationals," the BCCI said.

However, the details of the remaining two Tests as well as limited -over series will be announced later.

It should be revised that the two cricket boards have been engaging in discussions regarding the tour since the beginning of this year.

Last month, the BCCI had informed CSA that India would not tour the country until the last week of this year as their home series against Sri Lanka would only end on December 24.

Negotiations have been complicated by the fact that Australia will be playing a four-match Test series in South Africa, starting on March 1, which makes the time frame for the India tour a tight one. (ANI)