India tour of England 2018 schedule announced

​

Kohli's side will face a stern Test in England next year More

What's the story?

India's tour of England in 2018 will begin on July 3 and will include three ODIs, three T20Is and five Tests. In a release, ECB confirmed the dates for India's tour along with their entire home schedule for next year which will see them play Pakistan and Australia as well.

India's tour of England will begin on July 3 at Old Trafford, which will host the first of three T20Is. The other two will be played at Cardiff and Bristol. Following the T20I series, the ODI series begins on July 12 with India set to play the three matches at Trent Bridge, Lord's and Headingley.

The Test series begins on August 1 at Edgbaston. The remaining four Tests will be played at Lord's, Trent Bridge, Ageas Bowl and The Oval.

Which match will you be coming to watch us at in 2018?



England fixtures 2018:https://t.co/r1uYcVFsPa pic.twitter.com/OWUVq3DNpt — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 5, 2017

In case you didn't know...

India's last tour of England was in 2014 where they lost the five-match Test series 3-1 despite winning the second Test at Lord's. After the first ODI was abandoned, India wrestled regained momentum by beating England 3-1 in the ODI series. The solitary T20I was won by England.

The heart of the matter

England began the 2018 home season with two Tests against Pakistan and solitary game against Scotland before a five ODIs and a solitary T20I against Australia before India arrive for 11 internationals in a 71-day period.

Speaking about the India series, ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison said: “A five-Test series against India is at the heart of next summer’s international programme. This is always a much-anticipated contest which attracts a huge following across the globe for the five-day game.

“Test match cricket has a strong, consistent and passionate following across England and Wales and the seven summer Tests, starting with the Pakistan matches, are sure to attract good crowds."

Here is the complete schedule:

3 July – 1st IT20, Emirates Old Trafford (5.30pm)

6 July – 2nd IT20, SSE SWALEC, Cardiff (5.30pm)

8 July – 3rd IT20, The Brightside Ground, Bristol (2pm)

12 July – 1st ODI, Trent Bridge (12.30pm)

14 July – 2nd ODI, Lord’s (11am)

17 July – 3rd ODI, Emerald Headingley (12.30pm)

1-5 August – 1st Test, Edgbaston

9-13 August – 2nd Test, Lord’s

18-22 August – 3rd Test, Trent Bridge

30 August-3 September – 4th Test, Ageas Bowl

7-11 September – 5th Test, Kia Oval

What's next?

After the solitary T20I against Sri Lanka, India have limited-overs assignments against Australia and New Zealand before Sri Lanka come to India for a full tour. India will then travel to South Africa in January 2018 which will be the first away assignment of the year followed the England tour in July.

Author's take

Virat Kohli's side have shown that they have an almost impenetrable fortress, when it comes to home matches. It will be interesting to see how they fare in overseas conditions, especially in England, where the captain himself doesn't have a great record.

​