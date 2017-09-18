India-South Africa New Year Test likely to begin in the first week of January

​

What's the story?

After a lot of deliberation, it looks like the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) have finally fixed the date for the commencement of the India-South Africa Test series.

According to reports from Cricinfo, the first Test, also known as the New Years Test is likely to take place on either January 5 or 6 in Cape Town.

According to one of the officials involved in the discussions, India will most likely play a practice match before the Test series as well. The official also confirmed that CSA are trying to fit everything in a short window, given that they haven't decided the dates for the Australia series as well.

In case you didn't know...

There was a lot of confusion with regards to when the series would begin. Initially, it was supposed to begin towards the end of December with India playing the famous Boxing Day Test as well.

However, due to some issues between the two boards and the limited time of preparation for the Indian side, the Boxing Day Test was canceled.

Sri Lanka's tour to India is most likely to conclude only on Christmas Eve, hence it would take some time for India to travel to South Africa and get acclimatised to the conditions.

The details:

As per tradition, the New Years Test is always played from January 2 at Newlands. The CSA even tried convincing BCCI to begin the Test on January 4 to ensure a large crowd for the match.

However, BCCI were stern in their argument and wanted enough time for its players to get some practice before the first Test.

South Africa too have a packed schedule as they will be playing a Boxing Day Test before they take on India. Shortly after India's tour, they will be taking on Australia in March.

What's next?

The dates for the beginning of the series is yet to be finalised. However, it is confirmed that India will play four Tests, five ODIs and two Twenty20 Internationals.

Author's take:

It's extremely good that the two boards are finally coming to a decision as to when to begin the series. There is a quite a bit of bad blood between the BCCI and Haroon Lorgat, but it is important to keep the differences aside and keep the player's interests and preferences as the top priority.

The Test series between the two sides will surely be a treat for cricket lovers and the Indians can expect a stern challenge from the Proteas.

