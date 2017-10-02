India retain No.1 ODI spot after crushing Australia

Dubai [UAE], Oct 2 (ANI): India have regained the number one spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI Rankings after completing a 4-1 win in the five-match series against Australia.

Earlier, a dominant performance from India saw them comfortably beat Australia by seven wickets in the fifth and final ODI at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Sunday.

India, who are also the top ranked Test side, have finished the series at 120 points, one point ahead of South Africa. Australia are in third position on the ODI table with 114 points, ahead of England on decimal points.

The Men in Blue had briefly occupied the top spot after taking a 3-0 lead in the series but the loss to Australia in the fourth ODI in Bengaluru saw them slip marginally behind Proteas to second position.

Australia and India had both started the series at 117 points with Australia ahead on decimal points and also in with the chance to go up to the top position by securing a 4-1 win.(ANI)