India to play 6 ODIs, 3 Tests and T20s in South Africa

Cape Town [South Africa], Sep 27 (ANI): India will play three Tests, six One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals matches with South Africa.

India is touring South Africa.

The T20i matches will all be double-headers as they will also feature the Proteas in T20 International matches against the India women's team.

The ODI series will start from February 1, whereas the T20i series will begin February 18.

Both teams will also play a warm up match on December 30-31 before the commencement of the test-match series on January 5.

Cricket South Africa on Wednesday announced the itinerary for India tour during the 2017-18 season.

"We are pleased to finally announce the complete schedule of international cricket starting tomorrow with the first Test match against Bangladesh," commented CSA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat. "It is going to be a very busy home season with both India and Australia touring in the New Year. This will be a big season for the Standard Bank Proteas and a real treat for our fans.

"The Momentum Proteas will also be involved with double header T20 International matches between South Africa and India. Featuring both our men's and women's teams on the same day is going to be a very special occasion and most fitting for the women's game which is growing and attracting its own fans.

"This is now the time when none of us can wait for the action to start," concluded Lorgat. (ANI)