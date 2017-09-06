India opt to field in lone T20I against Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Sept. 6 (ANI): India won the toss and chose to field in the lone T20I against Sri Lanka played at the R. Premdasa Stadium on Wednesday.

The match was delayed for half an hour due to rain.

India have remained unbeaten throughout the tour, as it whitewashed Sri Lanka in the three-match Test series 3-0 before completing a 5-0 triumph over the hosts in the recently-concluded five ODIs.

And a victory in the lone T20I will see them register a 9-0 sweep.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be hoping they can salvage some pride through the shortest format.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Upul Tharanga(c), Dilshan Munaweera, Ashan Priyanjan, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga, Isuru Udana (ANI)