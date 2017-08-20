India opt to field against Sri Lanka in ODI series opener

Dambulla [Sri Lanka], August 20 (ANI): India won the toss and elected to chase in the opening ODI of the five-match series against Sri Lanka at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium here on Sunday.

Virat Kohli's men had recently white-washed the three-match Test series against the Lankans and will be looking to take that momentum into the limited-overs' leg of the tour as well.

For Sri Lanka, on the other hand, the ODI series is more than just avenging the Test defeat. They need two more wins to confirm their spot in the 2019 ODI World Cup by way of automatic qualification.

If they manage to do that, the West Indies will not be able to overtake them even if they win all the six ODIs against Ireland and England.

India had blanked Sri Lanka, 5-0, the last time the two sides played a bilateral ODI series, back in November 2015, in India.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga(c), Angelo Mathews, Chamara Kapugedera, Wanidu Hasaranga, Thisara Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Malinga. (ANI)