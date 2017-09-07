India maintain top position, Australia slump in Test rankings

Dubai [UAE], Sept 7 (ANI): India continue to maintain its top spot in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings after recently clinching a three-match series whitewash against Sri Lanka.

Australia, on the other hand, slipped one place to the fifth spot after settling with a 1-1 draw in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

India are currently standing on 125 points, ahead of second-placed South Africa (110) and third-placed England (105).

Australia, which started the series in fourth position at 100 points, is now on 97 points, the same as third-placed New Zealand, but is behind on decimal points.

Australia had to win the series 1-0 or better to remain in fourth position on the points table, which is comfortably led by the Virat Kohli-led side.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has gained five points from the series to reach an aggregate of 74 points, though it remains in ninth position, only ahead of Zimbabwe.(ANI)