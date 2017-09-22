India dethrone South Africa to attain top spot in ODIs

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept. 22 (ANI): India have dethroned South Africa at the top of the ICC ODI Rankings after registering their ninth consecutive win in the 50 over format in Kolkata on Thursday.

India defeated Australia by 50 runs at the 'Mecca' of Indian cricket, Eden Gardens in Kolkata to go 2-0 in the five-match series.

Virat Kohli's men were second in the ODI rankings just below the Proteas before the start of the ODI series against Steve Smith and Company.

And with the win at Kolkata, India now have 5,599 points whereas South Africa have 5,957 points. The Indian team has been in ruthless form. Before the ongoing series, they whitewashed Sri Lanka 5-0, that too in their home soil, in the 50-overs fixture.as

The Men in Blue are already leading the ICC Test rankings. (ANI)