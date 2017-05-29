An India-Australia final could be on the cards in the Champions Trophy, says Irfan Pathan

What’s the story?

Ahead of the Champions Trophy, there are several predictions doing the rounds. Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that the team with a better bowling attack will go all the way and get their hands on the trophy.

”At this time, England can offer assistance to the bowlers and I believe that India has one of the top 3 bowling attacks in the tournament and this is a very good way to enter the tournament. A team with a solid bowling attack has a great chance of winning the Champions Trophy,” Irfan told Sportskeeda.

Also, he said that the Indian team looks a very solid outfit which bodes well for the defending champions.

“India has very good bowling attack and I believe they can make it to the finals. Also, Australia have a brilliant pace attack and if the bowlers are fit and raring to go, an India-Australia final cannot be ruled out”, Irfan further said.

The Details

Pathan has also said that in this day and age when everything is so in favour of the batsmen a bowling attack which can hold its own more often than not can win games.

He praised the Indian bowling attack and said that the current crop of bowlers look fit and are on great rhythm after the Indian Premier League and should pose a considerable threat to the opposition batting line-ups.

Also, the fact that the conditions will assist the seamers to some extent can only increase the potency of the Indian bowling attack.

In case you didn’t know...

Irfan’s prediction and a sense of optimism is not misplaced as the Indian bowling attack started in a superb manner against New Zealand in their first warm-up match as the bowlers shot out the Kiwis for a paltry 189 on a good batting surface at the Oval.

The seamers got the ball to wobble around and hit right areas to never allow the batsmen any breathing space.

Both Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 3 wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah looked sharp and impressive in his 4 overs.

Also, the spinners in Ashwin and Jadeja were on the money at all times and pushed New Zealand into a corner.

What's next?

India will now take on Bangladesh in their next warm-up match and would hope the other bowlers in Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah could step up to the task and make some decisive contributions for the team.

They start the campaign against Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 4 and while people would label it as a clash between Pakistan’s bowlers and the Indian batting, the bowlers in blue would have something to say about this.

Author's Take

Irfan Pathan has enough experience to call out the finalists and if he is impressed with the Indian bowling attack it has to have merit. Also, the Indian bowlers look a confident unit and their impact could well determine the fact if India goes on to defend their title.

