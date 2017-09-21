India to take on Aussies in second ODI in Kolkata

Kolkata [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The Virat Kohli-led Indian team will aim to put further misery on a depleted Australia side when the two teams head into the second ODI of the five-match series here at the Eden Gardens later today.

Having taken a 1-0 lead in the series, India will look to extend Australia's losing streak in one-day internationals away from home to 10 matches.

The `Men in Blue` would also expect their top order batsmen to make amends for a rare poor show in the series-opener and hope that the spinners continue to torment the visitors today.

Meanwhile, it will be the 100th ODI for Australian skipper Steve Smith, and his teammates would be rearing to give him a fitting tribute.

They will have to work hard for it though, with India's wrist spinners - Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal - posing a threat to the Australians, vulnerable to spin attack in the sub-continent

With Aaron Finch out with injury, Australia need the experience of Smith and David Warner to rack up the runs.

It is speculated that the pitch has been prepared to play fair to both batsmen and bowlers, but with weather gods predicting overcast conditions, the conditions could offer a fair bit of help to the slower bowlers as well.

India won the opening match against Australia by 26 runs via Duckworth-Lewis method at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(captain), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Lokesh Rahul

Australia: David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Steven Smith(captain), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(wk), James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Aaron Finch, Kane Richardson, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Agar. (ANI)