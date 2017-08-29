India's probable playing XI for the fourth ODI

​

The Indian team has already won the first three match of the five-match ODI series and is set to take on the Lankans in the fourth ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on August 31.

Before the series, skipper Virat Kohli has confirmed that the Indian team will experiment in the ODI series and till now, they have been playing with the same XI. With the series already in their kitty, the Indian team is expected to make some changes to the playing XI as they are looking to try out few players ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

It won't be a surprise if Kohli, who has been playing non-stop cricket in the last couple of years, sits out of the playing XI to try new players.

How will India line up for the fourth ODI? Let us take a look at the probable playing XI for the first of the two inconsequential ties.

Openers

The selectors have picked four opening batsmen in the Indian squad and out of those four, KL Rahul was batting in the middle order with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan taking part in all the three matches.

Rohit Sharma was unlucky to miss out on runs in the first ODI as he was run out in a bizarre manner. In the second ODI, he scored a fifty that set the tone for India and went one step ahead in the third match by scoring a match-winning century.

As the right-hander didn't play in the West Indies ODIs and the Test series against the Lankans, the team management is unlikely to give him rest as he had enough of the that since the Champions Trophy. Also, it won't be a big surprise if he leads the team in the fourth ODI as Kohli might sit out of the match to manage his work load and give chances to the other players.

In all likelihood, Shikhar Dhawan, who scored a century and 49 in the first two matches, will open with Rohit in the fourth ODI and Rahane might get the nod in the top of the order for the fifth ODI.

Middle-order

