The likes of Manish Pandey and Shardul Thakur are expected to get another game while there might a few changes in the batting order as well as India look to experiment with the series already in the bag against a demoralized Sri Lankan side.
Here is a look at India's probable playing XI for fifth ODI:
Openers
Coming into the series, Rohit Sharma didn't have a great record in Sri Lanka and in the first ODI that continued. But ever since then, he has been a man on a mission. He has three consecutive fifty-plus scores including back-to-back hundreds. With the kind of form that he has shown so far in the series, Kohli will not look to end his purple run by rotating him when he is on song.
That he was rested for the West Indies series means he has just played four games since the Champions Trophy and there is little need for a rest. Having played the entire West Indies tour and the four games of the ongoing series now might be the perfect give Shikhar Dhawan a break.
Having struggled in the middle-order, promoting KL Rahul to open, where he scored a century on ODI debut, to get some confidence back seems like the perfect idea. While the team might still see him as middle-order batsman, giving the youngster some confidence and the opportunity to express himself at the top of the order might just be what he needs to get back into rhythm.
Middle-order
It has been either a feast or famine so far for Virat Kohli in the ODI series. While he has been dismissed for two single digit scores, he has over 200 runs in the other two games. He will be looking to finish the series on a high and whitewash Sri Lanka in the ODIs, just as they did in Tests.
Having been brought into the side for the fourth ODI, Manish Pandey made the most of his opportunity as he scored an unbeaten fifty and stitched a crucial century partnership with Dhoni to help India post 375/5. That and the fact that he is in a rich vein of form means that Pandey looks set to
If there is one Indian player who is not in any danger of his spot apart from captain Virat Kohli, it has to be MS Dhoni. Even if the chairman of selectors doesn't think so, Dhoni has the backing of both Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri, who was effusive in his praise of the 36-year-old wicketkeeper. It helps that Dhoni has been in stunning form with the bat. Not only has he not been dismissed at all in the series,
All-rounders
After being rested for the fourth ODI, Kedar Jadhav is likely to regain his spot in the fifth and final ODI, should India decide to continue with their process of experimentation. Although he has already established himself and all but secured a spot in the side, Jadhav will know that with the return of Manish Pandey, he will have to be on his toes, if he is to keep his place in the side.
While Hardik Pandya hasn't impressed with the bat so far in the series, he has proven himself to be the ideal all-rounder as he has not only bowled his quota of bowlers but also picked up handy wickets as well. Four wickets in four matches are excellent numbers for the 23-year-old, especially for an all-rounder when you consider how economical he has been as well.
Spinners
While the decision to rest the experienced duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja might have backfired, Axar Patel has ensured that India hasn't missed them at all. The 23-year-old all-rounder from Gujarat has been incredibly effective with his slow left-arm orthodox.
With six wickets in four matches, not only has he got his name in the wickets column but has also proven to be incredibly economical as well, doing two roles exceptionally. Expect him to continue as the side's primary spinner in the final ODI as well.
Having played just one match in the series so far, Kuldeep Yadav is likely to continue as the second choice spinner in the side. The fact that he has been difficult to pick will go in his favor and he looks set to play ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal who bowled the first three ODIs alongside Axar.
Seamers
Jasprit Bumrah has had an exceptional start to his ODI career and will be looking to add a world record to his name in the final ODI against Sri Lanka. With 13 wickets already in the bag, he is five shy of Amit Mishra's world record of most wickets in a five-match ODI series.
Having already registered his career-best ODI figures in the series, Bumrah will be hoping to finish with a flourish and cement his place in the side even amidst the experimentation that is likely to happen over the course of the upcoming series.
After an impressive debut, Shardul Thakur looks set to retain his place in the side and he will have one more chance to audition for a place in the squad for the upcoming series against Australia.