The Incredible dilemma of the Indian bowling Attack

The recent form of the Indian cricket team, following the impressive success in the Champions Trophy and the 5-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka, has been phenomenal in the ODIs.

It definitely does seem that the team's bowling attack has struck a purple patch as well. With the rules of the game slowly turning in favour of the batsmen, it is highly impressive to note that the Indian bowling line up has managed to dominate the batsmen's effort in most of the successful matches.

Though this is a fact to cherish, it also presents an incredible dilemma in front of the selectors and the captain. With each and every bowler performing to the best of his abilities and managing to impress in the limited opportunities that they have had, it becomes highly difficult to choose the best of them to be in the playing eleven.

The spin bowling department

The Indian team has five main spinners who are fighting for a spot in the team, which includes the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

The two veterans, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, had been previously enjoying a dream run with the team, until the youngsters came in to prove their mettle.

Given their opportunities in the recently concluded Sri Lankan ODI series, all the three young guns have fired.

While Axar Patel was the most impressive of the lot taking 6 wickets in the 5 matches that he got to play, with an economy of 3.85 and an average of 25.67, Yuzvendra Chahal too managed to take 5 wickets in 4 ODIs, but with a slightly higher economy of 4.70 and an average of 37.60.

Kuldeep Yadav got just 2 matches to play but still made the most of it by taking 3 wickets at an economy of 3.80 and an average of 23.67 (better than Axar, but unfortunately fewer number of games).

These performances forced the Indian selectors to keep both Ashwin and Jaddu out of the squad for the Australian series. Unfortunate for Axar Patel to go out of the team due to an injury, but Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav continued to spin the Indian team to victory in the first ODI against the Aussies, taking 3 and 2 wickets each. But, it is going to be further competition when Axar comes back from injury, as he is currently ranked 10 in the ICC ODI bowlers rankings, and is also a good prospect with the bat.

The fast bowling department

Four front-line pacers Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, are up for grabs. While Mohammed Shami and Bhuvaneshwar can swing the new ball both ways, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah have pace on their side. Once again, given their performing abilities and stats, it is a mind-boggling task to choose between them.

Mohammed Shami had been regarded as a prodigy for the Indian bowling attack, having the ability to swing both the new ball and the old one. Is it unlucky for him that he has not managed to seal a place in the team, owing to his lack of fitness and regular threat of injuries.

Umesh Yadav had been the go-to bowler for Virat Kohli all through last year. He has managed to overcome the green patch of his career and mature into an outstanding and fiery pacer.

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar has had his fair share of chances in the international squad. Initially he had the ability to just control the new ball, and was highly uneconomical in the death overs, which kept him in-and-out of the playing eleven, but has now adapted to bowling those crucial yorkers in the death overs as well. Though he failed to take even a single wicket in the first 4 ODI's against the Sri Lankans, he broke the shackles getting his maiden fifer in the final match, impressing one and all, and managing to get a berth to play against Australia.

