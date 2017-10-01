Importance of diet and fitness in the modern game: An exclusive interview with Bijapur Bulls' physical trainer

​

The importance of physical fitness in the game of cricket cannot be underlined. In today’s day and age, physical fitness plays a much bigger role than it did about 20-30 years ago. Gone are the days when cricketers used to just run a lap around the ground prior to the match.

Nowadays, cricketers plan an extensive training schedule and go on to hire personal trainers in order to develop the right body for the game.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli himself had gone through a physical transformation like no other. Following his transformation from a chubby 19-year-old teenager to a fit, muscular athlete, he has become the poster boy of Indian cricket.

Kohli has emphasised the importance of fitness time and again and we have seen players get dropped from the Indian side due to their fitness, or rather, lack of it. With the growth of T20 cricket and the increasing number of T20 leagues around the world, fitness becomes all the more important.

Sarfaraz Khan is one such cricketer who has been affected by his lack of fitness. An extremely talented young lad, he was even India’s highest run-getter in the 2016 U-19 World Cup. He played a huge role in RCB’s success in 2015, but was dropped from the side in 2016 due to his physique and poor fitness.

In order to keep fit, diet plays an extremely important role. A bad diet can hamper the growth of a youngster looking to make it big in the international arena.

On the other hand, a good diet can ensure he is ready for the rigours of international cricket.

Over the years, cricketers have begun to give a lot more importance to the food they consume in order to keep themselves fit. A fast bowler like Dale Steyn, who until recently was playing all three formats, requires high protein and fibre in his diet. Rohit Sharma, in order to lose weight, used to survive on boiled eggs when he was out of favour from the national side.

The England cricket team had an extensive diet plan ahead of the 2013-14 Ashes which consisted of a mix of super-foods and high-quality ingredients, helping to keep them at peak fitness throughout the series.

Sportskeeda caught up with the physical trainer and fitness coach of the Bijapur Bulls during the Karnataka Premier League. He went on to speak about the importance of diet in today’s game and the components of a healthy cricketer's diet.

