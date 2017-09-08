ICC Test players rankings: Career-best for Nathan Lyon

​

Australia's Nathan Lyon's tally of 22 wickets in the two-Test series against Bangladesh propelled the off-spinner to his career-best ranking of No.8. David Warner climbed into the top five as well while Virat Kohli dropped down to No.6. There are three Indian batsmen in the top ten while Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin retained the No.1 and No.3 spot in the bowlers' rankings.

After finishing with his career-best Test figures and the best figures by an Australian bowler in Asia in the second Test that Australia won, Lyon climbed up nine places and broke into the top ten for the first time. His previous-best ranking was 12th but his tally of 22 wickets in the series, that included three successive six-wicket hauls, he claimed the Man of the Series award and also claimed his career-best points tally and position.

David Warner, who didn't have a century in Asia before the Test series against Bangladesh, overtook Indian captain Kohli into fifth spot after his back-to-back centuries in the series. He was awarded the Man of the Series along with Lyon and moved up a spot and pushed Kohli to No.6.

There were no other major movers in the top ten. Steve Smith continues to retain his top spot despite a relatively poor showing against Bangladesh and Joe Root is in second place. Kane Williamson is third with Cheteshwar Pujara leading the flag for Indian batsmen at No.4. Virat Kohli is in sixth place while KL Rahul is still at No.10.

In the bowlers' rankings, James Anderson who is chasing his 500th Test wicket at Lord's is still in second place sandwiched between the Indian spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. Rangana Herath and Josh Hazlewood, who missed the second Test due to injury, close out the top five.

Three South African pacers occupy the spots between sixth and ninth spot. Kagiso Rabada leads the trio in sixth place, followed by Dale Steyn in seventh and Vernon Philander in ninth just behind Nathan Lyon. England's Stuart Broad completes the top ten.

The other major movers following the Bangladesh-Australia series are Peter Handscomb, who moved up 15 places to a career-best 24th place. Glenn Maxwell went up 16 places to 88th while Ashton Agar is now in 77th, up seven places. Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim moved up a place to 22nd and now has a career-best points tally of 658.

