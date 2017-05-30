ICC ODI Players Rankings: AB de Villiers, Kagiso Rabada top ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2017

South Africa dominate both the bowlers and batsmen’s ODI player rankings going into the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. While AB de Villiers top the batting charts and has three other compatriots for company in the top 10, Kagiso Rabada tops the bowlers' rankings with teammate Imran Tahir at No.2.

David Warner is at No.2 in the batsmen’s rankings while Virat Kohli rounds off the top three. Quinton de Kock (4), Francois du Plessis (6) and Hashim Amla (10) are the other South Africans in the top ten.

Virat Kohli is the only Indian in the top 10 rankings for batsmen but there are three more in the top 15. Rohit Sharma leads the trio at No.12, while MS Dhoni is at No.13 with Shikhar Dhawan at No.15.

In the bowlers’ rankings, South Africa take the top two spots with Kagiso Rabada just edging over Imran Tahir. Mitchell Starc is at No.3 and while West Indies may not be taking part in the Champions Trophy, they do have a representative in the top four as Sunil Narine is placed just ahead of Australia’s Josh Hazlewood.

Not only does no Indian bowler feature in the top 10 of the bowlers’ rankings, the top two ranked Indian bowlers don’t even feature in the squad for the ICC Champions Trophy. Axar Patel is the highest ranked Indian bowler at No.11 while he is closely followed by Amit Mishra at No.13.

Among the bowlers in India’s Champions Trophy squad, Ravichandran Ashwin leads the pack at No.18 while Ravindra Jadeja is at No.26 with none of the pacers featuring in the top 30 of the bowlers’ rankings.

ODI rankings for batsmen

No. Batsmen Ranking Points 1. AB de Villiers (SA) 874 2. David Warner (AUS) 871 3. Virat Kohli (IND) 852 4. Quinton de Kock (SA) 776 5. Joe Root (ENG) 772 6. Faf du Plessis (SA) 765 7. Babar Azam (PAK) 762 8. Martin Guptill (NZ) 762 9. Kane Williamson (NZ) 742 10. Hashim Amla (SA) 734

ODI rankings for bowlers