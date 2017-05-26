ICC Champions Trophy: Top 5 run-scorers in the tournament

PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 23: Jacques Kallis of South Africa during the 2nd One Day International match between South Africa and Australia at the Axxess DSL St Georges cricket ground October 23, 2011 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa(Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

The cricket frenzy fans all around the world will be in for some good entertainment when the top eight nations of the game fight for the ICC Champions Trophy in just about a week’s time. The iconic tournament is all set to kick start on 1st June with the hosts, England taking on Bangladesh in the inaugural match of the eighth edition at The Oval in London.

The tournament has been dominated by some of the great players in the modern era, ever since it’s inception in the year 1998. The shorter format of the game has helped the art of batting evolve over the years with plenty of innovations and new techniques that enable free flowing stroke play.

Talking about runs in the shorter format of the game, take a look at the five leading run-scorers in Champions Trophy:

#5 Jacques Kallis

Jacques Kallis is regarded as one the best players produced in the history of South African Cricket. The 41-year-old was a prolific performer for the Proteas throughout his career and at times, single-handedly carried the burden of his nation.

Even in his twilight years in the team, he was outstanding with the bat for South Africa. he amassed 653 runs in 17 matches at an average close to 47. Kallis smashed an unbeaten hundred against the mighty Lankan bowling unit in the inaugural edition of the tournament at Dhaka.

The experienced right-handed batsman last played this prestigious tournament in the year 2009 and since then, the Proteas have sorely missed his services.

#4 Sourav Ganguly

CHANDIGARH, INDIA - OCTOBER 08: Sourav Ganguly of India cuts during the fourth one day international match between India and Australia at the Sector 16 Stadium on October 8, 2007 in Chandigarh, India. (Photo by Hamish Blair/Getty Images) More

Sourav Ganguly was one of the most fiercely competitive players in the modern era. The southpaw was known to wear his heart on his sleeve and lead from the front throughout his tenure as the captain of the Indian Team.

He’ll have some fond memories of the Champions Trophy as he was a consistent performer with the bat, scoring 665 runs at an average of 73 in the 13 matches.

Ganguly recorded his highest score of the tournament with a well compiled 141 runs against South Africa at Nairobi in 2000. The left-hander crafted his way to three half-centuries and three magnificent hundreds through the course of the tournament.

#3 Kumar Sangakkara

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 01: Kumar Sangakkara of Sri Lanka plays a shot during the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka at Wellington Regional Stadium on March 1, 2015 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) More

Kumar Sangakkara was one of the mainstays in the batting unit of the Sri Lankan outfit in the last edition of the tournament.

