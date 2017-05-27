ICC Champions Trophy: Top 5 bowling efforts in the history of the competition

With the IPL done and dusted, the eyes of all cricket fans will shift towards the eighth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy in England and Wales which is only five days away from now with the warm-up matches having already begun. Australia defeated Sri Lanka in an exciting game at the Oval thanks to Aaron Finch’s 137.

In this edition of the Champions Trophy, we will see Bangladesh playing in the tournament for the first time since 2006 while 2004 winners West Indies will miss out on the competition, thus making it the first time that a major ICC tournament will not have one of its former champions participating.

Also read: ICC Champions Trophy: Top 5 wicket-takers in the history of the competition

Since its inception in 1998, the Champions Trophy has witnessed several sensational spells over the years and here are the Top 5 spells in Champions Trophy history.

#5 Jacques Kallis: 5/30 vs West Indies, 1998

This sensational spell from Jacques Kallis came during the final of the inaugural edition of the Champions Trophy between South Africa and West Indies at Dhaka. South Africa had won the toss and skipper Hansie Cronje sent in the Windies to bat first.

Philo Wallace’s 103 had put the West Indies in a decent position and by the time he got out, they were 180/4 in the 35th over. Then, Kallis instigated a West Indian collapse as he first dismissed Keith Arthurton before dismissing Phil Simmons and Carl Hooper shortly after as West Indies were reduced to 232/8.

Kallis achieved his maiden five-wicket haul in international cricket by dismissing Reon King to end West Indies’ innings at 245/10. He ended with figures of 5/30 which remained his best figures in ODI cricket.

In reply, South Africa chased down the total with three overs to spare thanks to Hansie Cronje’s 77-ball 61 in addition to Mike Rindel’s 49, Kallis’ 37, and final cameos from Dale Benkenstein and Derek Crookes who scored 27 and 24 respectively.

Kallis was awarded the Man of the Match for his sensational performance and was also adjudged the Player of the Tournament as South Africa were crowned Champions of the inaugural Champions Trophy.

#4 Mervyn Dillon: 5/29 vs Bangladesh, 2004

West Indies' Mervyn Dillon (R) who had a : News Photo More

West Indies opened their 2004 Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Bangladesh had won the toss and had opted to field first. Brian Lara’s side reached to a total of 269/3 in their 50 overs thanks to half-centuries from openers Chris Gayle and Wavell Hinds who scored 99 and 82 respectively and added an opening partnership of 192.

In reply, Bangladesh were never in the run chase as Mervyn Dillon effortlessly ripped their batting apart by picking up 5 wickets for 29 runs from his 10 overs, bowling four maidens.

Bangladesh were eventually bundled out for 131 which confirmed their elimination from the tournament. Dillon’s magnificent spell wasn’t enough to get him the Man of the Match award (which was eventually bagged by Gayle) but his effort remained his best bowling figures in ODI cricket as well as the best spell by a West Indies bowler in the Champions Trophy.

#3 Makhaya Ntini: 5/21 vs Pakistan, 2006

South Africa cricketer Makhaya Ntini bow : News Photo More

Read More