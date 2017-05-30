ICC Champions Trophy: Top 5 run getters of 2017 from the participating nations

The eight edition of the Champions Trophy is set to entertain cricket fans across the globe. For the second time in a row, England will be hosting the event and the conditions are expected to favour the batsmen, with bucket loads of runs likely to ensue in the next few weeks.
While the expected favourites - India, Australia, South Africa and England - are shaping up well for the multi-nation event, the likes of Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Pakistan will look to surprise the favourites to secure a berth in the semi-finals.
When Bangladesh muster up scores like 341 and Pakistan chase it down, you know that the pitches are full of runs. Add to it the fact that England have scored 300+ in 10 their last 11 games batting first. The statistics are scary to look at, especially if you aren't from England.
While England’s exploits in 2017 are eye-catching, they aren't the only team to consistently hit 300+ scores. South Africa have all of their top 4 batsmen in the top 10 of ICC batsmen rankings in ODIs.
Here we take a look at the top run scorers in 2017 so far from the participants. Don't be surprised to see quite a few South African and Englishmen in the list. But do one of them top the list?
#5 Joe Root (England) - 527 runs
Matches - 10, Runs - 527, Avg - 65.87, SR - 86.11, HS - 101
Joe Root has been England's go-to-man in all forms of the game, especially Tests. Root has had a brilliant 2017 so far and lies in the top half of the run scorers list. The dynamic no.3 batsman has got it all - playing with soft hands to the maniac slog sweep or the Maxwell-esque reverse hit.
Root started the year with back to back half-centuries to end the series against India before recording 90* and 101 against the West Indies in their backyard. He made a surprising decision to play against the Irish and shone with both bat and ball giving England more options with the ball in the Champions Trophy.
There is no doubting the credentials of this wonderful player and the big Trophy at stake might continue to bring out the best in him.
#4 Eoin Morgan (England) - 544 runs
Matches - 11, Runs - 544, Avg - 49.45, SR - 98.01, HS - 107
Eoin Morgan has silenced his critics well and truly with a superlative show this year, racking up 544 runs in 11 games with three hundreds, the most by any player this year. He has also smashed a record 19 sixes in ODIs in 2017 and has made the England batting line-up more scarier than ever.
The dynamic skipper capped off his Champions Trophy preparation with a superb hundred against South Africa in the first ODI of the series to jump to the top half of the top run getters this year. Morgan also recorded hundreds against India and West Indies this year and has progressed every bit from a circumspect period in 2016.
Morgan's form will free up the England top-order and also reduces the pressure on Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes.
#3 AB de Villiers (South Africa) - 557 runs
Matches - 13, Runs - 530, Avg - 66.25, SR - 107.07, HS - 85
Surely, AB de Villiers is having a dull year with no centuries thus far and just five half-centuries in 13 games, pretty poor by his usual standards. Yet he is among the most prolific run getters, showing what this man is capable of in cricket.
The skipper will be South Africa's biggest weapon in the middle order going into the Champions Trophy and he has a World Cup exit to avenge.
How this man goes about his business in the Champions Trophy after a tearful exit from the 2015 World Cup will be of utmost interest in the World of cricket. The elegant batsman has looked in sublime touch in the ODIs ever since his return from injury, barring his T20 form with RCB, but is yet to smack a hundred this year. Maybe, his best is reserved for the tournament. After all, the talismanic batsman has an enviable record in major tournaments.
#2 Quinton de Kock (South Africa) - 560 runs
Matches - 13, Runs - 526, Avg - 43.83, SR - 98.87, HS - 109
The wicket-keeper batsman from South Africa has been a prolific run scorer for his side in all formats of the game. He excelled in all conditions in 2016 and the trend has continued this year with runs coming pretty quick off his blade.
A flamboyant batsman, Quinton de Kock, slammed a fine 178 - his career best score - against the Aussies in an ODI late in 2016.
He started 2017 more quietly in the series against Sri Lanka with three low scores but soon enough made up for it with a half-century and century in the last two games of the series.
It remains his only hundred in 2017, but he has racked up as many as 5 half-centuries in 13 games. There is no doubting that South Africa will look to de Kock to provide them with good starts in the Champions Trophy.
#1 Faf du Plessis (South Africa) - 677 runs
Matches - 13, Runs - 672, Avg - 67.20, SR - 90.93, HS - 185
The South African Test captaincy has pushed Faf du Plessis to achieve greater things in the game and the charismatic batsman has been on a run-scoring spree ever since. Unsurprisingly, he tops the list of run scorers in 2017 with 672 runs in 13 games, including 2 hundreds and 4 half-centuries.
Du Plessis was at his best in the series against Sri Lanka after the New Year, slamming two hundreds, including a career best 185 in Cape Town. He also ended the New Zealand series on a good note with back to back half-centuries and has looked in good touch in England so far.
Surely, the time has come for the champion cricketer to emerge from de Villiers' shadows.