ICC Champions Trophy: Tahir spins Proteas to win over Lanka

London [U.K.], June 4 (ANI): Leg-spinner Imran Tahir produced a match-winning performance to help South Africa rout Sri Lanka by a massive margin of 96 runs in the first Group B encounter of the ICC Champions Trophy played at the Kennington Oval here on Saturday.

Tahir, who missed two of the three ODIs against England last month due to injury, took four wickets.

He was introduced to the attack in the 18th over, when the Sri Lankan side was cruising along at 116 for two.

Sri Lanka were shot out for 203 runs with 8.3 overs remaining. Stand-in captain Upul Tharanga top scored with 57 runs.

Hashim Amla scored a brilliant 103 to become the first South African to slam 25 ODI centuries. He has gone past India skipper Virat Kohli, who achieved the feat in 162 innings.

The AB de Villiers-led side will now face Pakistan on June 7, while Sri Lanka will take on India on June 8. (ANI)