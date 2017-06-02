ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Wahab Riaz a doubtful starter for Pakistan against India

What’s the Story?

In what will come as an extremely worrisome news for Pakistan, key speedster Wahab Riaz is in doubt of playing the marquee game against India on Sunday because of an injured left knee.

The Pakistan Cricket Board revealed that Wahab had sustained the injury recently and as a precautionary measure, that portion of the knee had been bandaged.

“The pacer has slightly injured upper muscle of his left knee which has been bandaged as a precautionary measure,” The Dawn quoted a PCB official as saying in Birmingham.

In case you didn’t know...

Pakistan begins its Champions Trophy campaign against India in Birmingham, a venue where they defeated in the past in the same event in 2004. However, both teams have seen a wind of change since then and it will be the Virat Kohli-led side, who will begin the game on Sunday as the firm favorites, as they look to defend the crown they won in 2013.

Incidentally, India had defeated Pakistan at the same venue in a rain-curtailed affair in the 2013 edition of the competition.

The heart of the matter

The PCB spokesperson further added that the fast bowler had undergone an MRI scan on the injured knee and added that there was nothing to be worried about. He further added that if the injury does aggravate further, then a decision would be taken based on the extent of the complication.

Riaz produced one of Pakistan’s best bowling performances against India when he took a five-wicket haul in the 2011 World Cup semifinal in Mohali, albeit in a losing cause.

What's next?

With two days to for the game, the team management will surely be monitoring the progress of Wahab closely. If he does miss out, then it could be a severe blow for the Men In Green, who will need to find an adequate replacement, who would be as impactful as him.

Author’s take

The news of Wahab being doubtful for the game could not have come at a worse time for the Pakistan camp, who are looking to put their best foot forward against India. They have a good head-to-head record against their arch-rivals in the event, but would know that past events would count for little when they take to the field on Sunday.