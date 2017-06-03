ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli hints at Hardik Pandya's inclusion in the playing XI

MOHALI, INDIA - MARCH 27: Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli of India celebrates after Pandya took the wicket of Aaron Finch of Australia during the ICC WT20 India Group 2 match between India and Australia at I.S. Bindra Stadium on March 27, 2016 in Mohali, India. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

What’s the story?

In a press conference in Birmingham leading up to India’s big opening match against Pakistan, captain Virat Kohli revealed that he has quite a selection headache. When asked about the playing XI for the next game, he said:

“The playing eleven has been on my mind for the past five-six days, the most out of anything else. In both the (warm-up) games, all the bowlers have performed brilliantly and it's really tough for me to choose the playing XI. You have all tough games in a tournament like this. You can’t pick and choose in a tournament like this. In general, cricketers don’t pick and choose. With Hardik (Pandya) coming into the equation as the all-rounder of the side, you can only play four bowlers playing alongside him.”

He also stated that the selection of the players will depend on the pitch and who is better equipped to deal with the opposition.

“I haven’t had a chance to look at the pitch yet. Once I walk out to look at the centre tomorrow, will get a chance to look at the wicket. There are all kinds of possibilities. We may play two spinners and two seamers with Hardik or we might choose to go with him and three seamers,” he added.

In case you didn’t know...

India won both their warm-up games leading up to the tournament and they look ready to hit the ground running. They square off tomorrow against a fairly inexperienced and unpredictable Pakistan side led by newly appointed captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

The details

With regards to the high scoring wicket at Edgbaston, the 28-year-old explained that focused application and composure will be the key for his team.

Looking fairly-self assured, the Indian captain said that the squad is balanced and the players are confident. Further, he also stated that this self-assurance showed up in the warm up games as well. He also claimed that everyone is fit and ready to go.

What’s next?

With the hint regarding the inclusion of Pandya, Kohli will have to then omit one of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Author’s Take

Kohli’s decision to name Pandya in the starting XI is understandable, considering that it would accentuate the depth of the Indian batting order. With Bumrah firing bullets and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in excellent touch, it looks like one of Yadav and Shami will miss out.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how the Indian batsmen handle the relatively alien bowling attack of their arch-rivals.