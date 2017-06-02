ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Sri Lanka's Probable Playing XI

Perhaps the dark horses for the tournament, Sri Lanka begin their campaign in the 2017 Champions Trophy against South Africa at The Oval on Saturday. Also in Group B are fellow Asian giants India and Pakistan. Even though their task appears to be quite difficult, the resilient outfit are known for lifting their game in ICC events.
Ahead of their opening clash, they have been dealt a major blow with regular skipper Angelo Mathews all but ruled out of the match. The all-rounder, who turned 30 on Friday, will participate in a fitness test on the eve of the game. However, it is highly unlikely that he will be risked at the start of the competition even if he somehow manages to convince the medical staff that he is indeed fit to take the field.
Opener Upul Tharanga should take up captaincy duties for the contest. Here is Sri Lanka’s probable playing eleven against South Africa.
Openers
Niroshan Dickwella (wk)
One of the most promising talents from the island nation, Dickwella is an explosive batsman at the top of the order. The southpaw, who dons the wicket-keeping gloves as well, got off to a couple of strong starts in the warm-up matches against Australia and New Zealand. Needless to say, the Lankans will be banking on him to get the innings off to a flier.
Extra Cover: ICC Champions Trophy 2017, South Africa vs Sri Lanka – 5 players to watch out for
Upul Tharanga (c)
A veteran of 201 ODIs, Tharanga has been an enigmatic player for Sri Lanka over the course of his impressive career. When on song, he is a delight to watch as the fluent drives and languid pick-up shots offer a soothing effect. But the left-hander is also prone to spurts of inconsistency with his shakiness in the corridor of uncertainty often proving to be his undoing.
Having warmed-up with a stellar century against the Kiwis, he will be eager to start the tournament with a significant knock. It remains to be seen how he responds to the added responsibility of captaincy.
Middle-order
Kusal Mendis
Occupying the vital number three slot, Mendis holds the key to the team’s batting fortunes. Not the one to rely enormously on foot work, his swift hand-eye coordination and uninhibited approach can place the opposition under immense pressure. Seeing as the pitches are likely to suit his style of batting, it is imperative for the right-hander to get himself in before attempting extravagant strokes.
Dinesh Chandimal
Capable of taking the attack to even world-class bowlers, Chandimal is the lynchpin of Sri Lanka’s batting lineup. In the absence of Mathews, his role within the group assumes extra importance. Considering the frailties in the middle-order and its vulnerability to alarming collapses, the 27-year-old needs to be at his very best in order to help his side tackle a threatening bowling attack.
Kusal Perera
With a slot in the middle-order opening up, the team management have to choose between the game-changing Kusal Janith Perera and the slightly more experienced Chamara Kapugedara. The stylish left-hander is likely to get the nod from a counter-attacking perspective.
All-rounders
Asela Gunaratne
This could be one aspect Sri Lanka rely on right throughout the tournament. They boast of a dynamic and dangerous lower-order which should give other teams a run for their money. With his vast array of shots, Gunaratne has the potential to add impetus to the innings at crucial stages. He also doubles up as canny medium pacer who can prove to be difficult to get away if the conditions are in his favour.
Thisara Perera
Coach Graham Ford will be looking to use Thisara Perera as a floater in the batting lineup. Should the top-order build hefty partnerships and provide a solid platform, the menacing left-hander can come into the equation much earlier than expected. In the bowling department, he needs to think about adopting a fuller length as his customary hit-the-deck stuff may be counterproductive on modern-day English pitches.
Extra Cover: Champions Trophy 2017 – 5 reasons for Sri Lanka to be optimistic
Seekkugge Prasanna
One of the cleanest hitters of the cricket ball, the inclusion of Prasanna should strengthen Sri Lanka’s lower-order to a remarkable extent. His capacity to target niche areas in the field will keep fast bowlers on their toes. The leg-spinner can also come into his own during the middle-overs.
Bowlers
Nuwan Kulasekara
It could be a rather fascinating tussle for the role of second specialist seamer. Nuwan Pradeep shone in the warm-up game against Australia by picking up the wickets of David Warner, Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell. But Kulasekara should pip him for the spot as his extensive experience in the limited-overs formats supersedes any signs of potential from the other contenders.
Lasith Malinga
There are plenty of question marks over the threat possessed by Malinga. On the wrong side of 30, his below par fitness could prevent him from regaining the efficiency of yore. Having not played an ODI since November 2015, a reasonable performance against South Africa should go a long way in helping him get into the groove. He will be eager to have a go at the Proteas’ brittle lower-order in the death overs.
Lakshan Sandakan
Putting the mystery in spin, chinaman exponent Sandakan is the latest in Sri Lanka’s assembly line of unique slow bowlers. His repeatable action as well as supple wrists should enable him to make an impression in the middle-overs. If the seamers do not strike early, he will have his work cut out against a powerful batting lineup.