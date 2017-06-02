ICC Champions Trophy 2017, South Africa vs Sri Lanka: 5 players to watch out for

South Africa start their first ever ICC Trophy hunt for the umpteenth time against Sri Lanka at The Oval on Friday. Having lost 2-1 to England in the ODI series preceding the tournament, the Proteas walk in with a settled batting line-up and question marks hanging over their bowling combinations.
They also have to sort out the all-rounders’ puzzle with four of them lined up to be selected. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are likely to go in without Angelo Matthews, who made an impact in the warm-up game against the Australians this week. Upul Tharanga, who is expected to lead in his absence, has regained some lost touch and will be a critical member in the Lankan line-up.
The Oval saw a run fest in the tournament opener between England and Bangladesh and if the rain stays away, it promises to be another high scoring game. South Africa boast of four batsmen in the top 10 of the ICC ODI rankings and also have Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir at 1 and 2 in ICC's ODI bowlers’ list.
Here we take a glance at five players who could be game-changers in the clash on June 3rd.
#5 Asela Gunaratne
All-rounder, Asela Gunaratne, will be a vital component of the Sri Lankan line-up, especially with Angelo Matthews all but ruled out of the clash tomorrow. A fine finisher and middle-over batsman, Gunaratne has excelled for Sri Lanka in the past few months in the shorter formats.
He played a fighting innings against South Africa in the fifth match of the ODI series, a valiant 114* in a losing cause – till date his only hundred in ODIs. While the result of the match was sealed long back, Sri Lanka got to witness the potential of Gunaratne, who has since then become a regular fixture in the Lankan limited-overs sides.
Record against South Africa
Matches - 5, Runs - 182, HS - 114*, Avg - 45.50
#4 Hashim Amla
The experienced South African opener has entered England on the back of a good IPL, where he smashed two hundreds for the Kings XI franchise in the recently concluded IPL. An exquisite timer of the ball, Amla enjoys batting in the powerplay overs. The tracks in England are flat and hard this time around, which would make Amla an even bigger threat.
The Proteas opener wasn't in the best of nicks when Sri Lanka toured South Africa a few months back (except for a smashing 154), he has since found his mojo back. In the company of a belligerent opener like Quinton de Kock, Amla can milk the bowlers for some easy runs. He has also added some power hitting to his repertoire, which should stand him in good stead in the tournament.
Record against Sri Lanka
Matches - 15, Runs - 799, HS - 154, Avg - 57.07
#3 Upul Tharanga
In the absence of Angelo Matthews, Upul Tharanga is likely to lead the Sri Lankans similar to how he did when they toured South Africa a few months ago. The island nation lost 0-5 then and Tharanga would be itching to deliver some payback. That he might be skippering the side is an added incentive for him to upstage the Proteas.
Since making his return to the Sri Lankan ODI side, Tharanga has been a revelation at the top of the order. He has managed to score big and consistently making him a huge threat on the batting friendly strips in England. While the southpaw smashed a 119 in the recent series between the two sides, he wasn't exactly as consistent as he would have liked.
Record against South Africa
Matches - 17, Runs - 455, HS - 119, Avg - 28.43
#2 Faf du Plessis
The South African Test skipper is the leading run-scorer of 2017 in ODIs thus far with 677 runs in 13 games. The solid, watchful Du Plessis was often criticised for getting stuck at the crease, especially in the shorter formats, but has turned all that around with some scintillating performances this year.
He smashed a career-best 185 against the Lankans in the ODI series in January apart from a 105 in the same series. Proteas will be banking on the 32-year-old to score some runs especially after a rather quiet series against England. Having a good record against the sub-continent side would also give him some confidence going into the game.
Record against Sri Lanka
Matches - 16, Runs - 617, HS - 185, Avg - 44.07
#1 Kagiso Rabada
The new World no.1 in the ICC bowler's ranking in ODIs, Kagiso Rabada's rise in World cricket has been watched with awe and appreciation by the cricketing fraternity. A passionate cricketer, Rabada is always up for a battle and has fiery pace combined with good variations. He is a fine opening bowler as well has handy at the death or during the middle overs.
The pacer did not have a good time when the Lankans played five ODIs in South Africa but has since recovered to bowl well in New Zealand and England. His stint in Country cricket should also aid him in the knowledge of English conditions. With overcast conditions expected, Rabada could be a big weapon against the inexperienced Sri Lankan line-up.
Record against Sri Lanka
Matches - 5, Wickets - 6, BBI - 2/39, Avg - 37.66