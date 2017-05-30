ICC Champions Trophy 2017: South Africa (SA) probable playing 11

South Africa may not have won an international trophy for nearly two decades but they go into the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 as one of the favorites for the title. They have a strong and balanced squad with some of the most in-from players in the world at the moment.
Not only do they have the top ranked ODI batsman and bowler ahead of the tournament, but they also have three other players in the top 10 rankings for batsmen while they have the No.2 ranked ODI bowler as well. Although they lost the ODI series to England 2-1, they are favorites to make it through to the semi-finals.
South Africa kick off their Champions Trophy campaign on June 3, with a game against Sri Lanka at The Oval in London. Here is the predicted XI for AB de Villiers' side as they head into the eighth edition of the Champions Trophy -
Openers
Quinton de Kock (WK)
The southpaw may have missed the IPL with a finger injury but that hasn't stopped him from picking up where he left off in the tour matches and the ODI series against England in the build-up to the Champions Trophy.
The 24-year-old wicketkeeper has been a revelation across all formats, especially in ODIs at the top of the order where he averages in excess of 50 since the start of 2016. He has formed a potent combination at the top and sets the tone for one of the most explosive batting orders in the tournament.
Hashim Amla
At the start of his career, Hashim Amla was thought to be an analog watch in a digital age. But over time, he has proven that irrespective of the stereotypes, just as the watch's primary objective is to tell time, a batsman's primary objective is runs and those he has got in spades throughout his career.
In the final ODI against England, Amla broke the world record for being the fastest to 7,000 runs as he got there in only his 150th innings. The Proteas will be hoping that the 34-year-old can continue his golden touch from the IPL and the ODI series and into the Champions Trophy.
Middle-order
Francois du Plessis
Certain players just thrive when they are given extra responsibility and the ideal example of that is Francois du Plessis. After his elevation to Test captaincy, he has flourished but in ODIs he has shown that the extra responsibility of batting at No.3 was all that was needed to bring out the best in him.
Since 2013, he has averaged below 50 in an ODI calendar year just once and that was in 2016 when he averaged 48. After failing to score a single century in his first three years as an ODI batsman, Faf has 8 in the last four years and all of them have come at the No.3 position where he has nearly 3,000 runs at an average of nearly 52.
AB de Villiers
Little needs to be said about AB de Villiers that hasn't already been said. The South African superstar is one of the best batsmen of his generation and while injuries have plagued him recently, his form in ODIs shows little sign of going downhill.
Although 2016 was the first year since 2008 in which he averaged below 50 in a calendar year in ODIs, a lot of that was to do with injuries. In 2017, he already has over 550 runs at an average of nearly 70 and strike rate of 106. The Proteas will be counting on their skipper to lead them to their first major title since 1998.
David Miller
David Miller may have been dropped from the Kings XI Punjab side in IPL 2017 but his record for South Africa since 2016 is nothing short of incredible. He already has two fifties in the three innings that he played during the tour matches and the ODI series against England.
He has proven himself to be an exceptional match winner with the bat in the middle-order where he averages 69 apiece in both 2016 and 2017 in ODIs at a strike rate in excess of 110 on both occasions.
All-rounders
JP Duminy
Much like Quinton de Kock, his Delhi Daredevils teammate, JP Duminy also missed IPL 2017. While the exact reason for that is still unclear, the 33-year-old is an integral part of the Proteas side as they look to claim their first international title since 1998. Duminy has consistently averaged in the mid 30s over the past few years in ODIs and has proven to be a more than handy off-spinner, who can pick up crucial wickets.
With the top-ranked ODI spinner at their disposal and a varied pace attack, Duminy will add an extra dimension to their bowling line-up.
Chris Morris
If there is one thing that most sides seek but few seldom have, it is a quality all-rounder who can contribute with both the bat and the ball. England have Ben Stokes and the only other side to have a truly world-class all-rounder who has contributed on both fronts is South Africa, who have Chris Morris.
Capable of bowling at the start of the innings, swinging the new ball and at the death with his yorkers and variations, Morris is the quintessential ODI bowler. The fact that he can smash the ball to all corners with the willow and is a more than handy middle-order makes him the side's x-factor.
Seamers
Wayne Parnell
Inconsistency and injuries plagues Wayne Parnell's international career at the start but since the start of 2016, he has fulfilled his early promise. He has taken 29 wickets in 17 ODIs at an economy rate of under 6 and has proved to be the ideal partner for Kagiso Rabada with the new ball. The fact that the can tonk the ball with the willow as well, makes him an integral part of the Proteas' bowling arsenal.
Kagiso Rabada
Seven wickets in the three-match ODI series against England, which included a Man of the Match performance in the final ODI helped Rabada go into the Champions Trophy as the No.1 ranked ODI bowler in the world. In the absence of Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel, Rabada has become the leader of the Proteas bowling attack.
With great pace, accuracy and a vast array of variations, Rabada has every trick up his sleeve. Not only has been effective with the new ball but also shown himself to be an incredibly difficult death bowler to get away.
Andile Phehlukwayo
Even though Dale Steyn wasn't picked and Morne Morkel is in the squad, Andile Phehlukwayo is likely to get the slot of the third seamer in the Champions Trophy. Not only because he has been in great touch ever since making his international debut but also because of the amount of games he has played in comparison with Morne Morkel.
The fact that he is a better batsman than Morkel and adds greater depth to the batting line-up is likely to cement his place in the side. Especially on flat conditions, where any advantage with the bat is crucial.
Spinner
Imran Tahir
At the time of the announcement of the ICC Champions Trophy squad, many were surprised with the selection of the uncapped Keshav Maharaj over the established Tabraiz Shamsi. Despite that curious selection, there is little doubt about who will be South Africa's solitary front-line spinner in the Champions Trophy.
Although he might have been displaced from the top of the ODI bowlers rankings, there is little doubt about Imran Tahir's prowess in the shortest formats. The leg spinner affords the luxury of variety in the bowling attack and has the knack of picking up plenty of wickets and deceiving the batsmen with his variations.
The Proteas will be banking on him, the No.2 ranked ODI bowler in the world, to come good as they look to claim their maiden international title in this millenium.