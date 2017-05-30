ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan fan Chacha Chicago shifts allegiance - to cheer for India in the tournament

What’s the story?

Mohammad Bashir a.k.a. Chacha Chicago has been the most popular figure of Pakistan’s fan base who is always found alongside Sudhir Gautam in every India-Pakistan clash. Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy game between India and Pakistan, the Pakistani supporter says that Pakistan is no match for the formidable Indian Team.

“Ab koi muqabla nahi raha India Pakistan ka (India-Pakistan match is not the contest it used to be). India bahut aage nikal gaya hain (India are miles ahead of Pakistan),” says the Chicago-based Bashir.

The background

Chacha Chicago was born in Karachi and then shifted to Chicago, hence it is only natural for him to support his homeland. But Bashir is a massive fan of the former Indian skipper, MS Dhoni as well.

Team India stands 3rd in the ICC ODI Team Rankings while their arch-rivals are ranked 8th, below Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The heart of the matter

India-Pakistan clashes are not just between the 22 players on the field but also a battle amongst the fans across the two nations. However, with the gradual decline in Pakistan’s performances and also Bashir being a huge Dhoni fan has likely shifted his loyalty to the Men in Blue.

Further, Bashir said that he still loves Pakistan but is more inclined to India now. He travelled to India when the two teams met in the World T-20 and was present in the stands at Mohali. He further stated that the love he received during his first trip to Mohali was so overwhelming that it has won him over. Thus, now he’s all the way a Team India supporter.

He also added that he visits India almost every year and hardly goes to Pakistan as he feels much safer in India.

What’s next?

With Ramadan underway, Bashir has planned a trip to Mecca with family and hence will not be present in England for the much-awaited Indo-Pak encounter, scheduled on the 4th of June, Sunday which will also be the opening game for both sides.

Author’s take

What can be said about India-Pakistan rivalry that you haven’t heard already? Despite how the team looks on paper, the game always promises to be one with great intensity.

Having a huge fan base in the stadium is a huge psychological advantage for any team and Pakistan has just lost their celebrity fan, Bashir to India which surely increases the tenacity for the team to win. However, up against a formidable side in the form of Virat Kohli-led India (who are also one of the favourites), the chances for Pakistan.

