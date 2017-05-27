ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Mohammed Shami is the best bowler in Indian team, says Shoaib Malik

What’s the story?

Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik has picked Mohammed Shami as his best bowler in the Indian team. Even though he did not divulge into the technical specifications behind his choice, the seasoned campaigner admitted that he has found the sharp right-arm pacer ‘tough’ to handle.

During a Q & A session hosted on ICC’s official Twitter feed, Malik said, “The best bowler in the Indian team is Mohammad Shami. (It’s) not because he is Muslim. I have seen his bowling and played against him also. For me, I find him tough. I am very good friends with the whole Indian cricket team because we are all from the same batch and we have played a lot against each other.”

When asked about the team mate he misses the most, the 35-year old revealed, “I miss Mohammad Yousuf the most. I learnt a lot from him, how to play and make an innings. And so he is the one whom I always miss.”

In the past...

It did not come across as any surprise when Malik bespoke highly of Yousuf. During the 2009 Champions Trophy clash against India at Centurion, he built a decisive 206-run partnership for the fourth wicket with the stylish right-hander. Incidentally, that was the last occasion when Pakistan defeated their arch-rivals in an ICC event.

The heart of the matter

Not only Malik, the Indian team management as well as selectors also hold an approving opinion on Shami’s skills. Despite not playing an ODI for more than two years owing to recurrent injury woes, the fast bowler managed to walk back into the team for the Champions Trophy.

Operating with a fluent action, he is capable of moving the new-ball in both directions. An impressive exponent of reverse-swing, the 27-year old can keep a lid on the scoring-rate during the death overs. His slippery pace makes him a dangerous proposition on almost every type of surface across the globe.

What’s next?

The eagerly awaited Champions Trophy encounter between India and Pakistan is set to take place on June 4th at Edgbaston. Before the high-octane contest, Virat Kohli’s troops will gear up for their title defence by playing warm-up matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh on May 28th and 30th respectively at The Oval.

Author’s Take

From 47 ODIs, Shami has picked up 87 wickets at a remarkable average of 24.89 and eye-catching strike-rate of 26.9. Even though Jasprit Bumrah might be better at nailing yorkers, he is a better seamer by overall parameters. Hence, it’s fair to suggest that the Amroha-born pacer is India’s best bowler in the 50-overs format.