ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Kohli says there are no issues whatsoever between him and Kumble

Putting to rest all the speculations hovering around the state of affairs inside the Indian dressing room, especially those concerned with the coach Anil Kumble, India captain, Virat Kohli, in a stern message to the media, has lambasted those spreading what he calls ‘rumours’ about the perceived captain-coach feud.

Vehemently denying that there is anything wrong between himself and Kumble or that there is a lack of unity or focus within the team, the 28-year-old said that a certain section of the public is more focused on spreading rumours and making a livelihood out of it.

“There are no issues whatsoever. (between me and Kumble) There's is a lot of speculation going around and a lot of things are being written without being a part of the change room, which is very strange,” Kohli said during the pre-match press conference in Edgbaston.

“In India, people lack patience and speculate a lot. Too much impatience, too much speculation. Without being a part of the process or the system, or without having a first-hand experience of things, I wouldn't pass judgments or speculate sitting afar.

“Even if I do, and I later realize that I’m wrong, I would admit that I was wrong. People write whatever they want to, but nobody has the courage to admit or accept if they have written something wrong,” he said.

Over the course of the past week or so, speculations have been rife that there have been disagreements over certain issues between Kohli and Kumble and the possible captain-coach rift has taken the cricketing world by a storm.

Several media outlets, citing several sources have reported that Kohli, being unhappy with Kumble’s ‘headmasterly’ method of coaching, had complained to the BCCI.

The board’s move to not give Kumble a second term as the coach, despite India’s superlative performance under his tutelage, has also been linked to Kohli’s unhappiness with the coach, despite it being a process followed since last year.

Citing that the selection of coach has been done through a process and the same process has been followed again this year, Kohli mentioned that the hullabaloo over the matter has been surprising and unnecessary.

“I have already said this before that everything is a part of the process, and I don’t see why people are creating so many speculations about it. Even the last time it had happened, and I didn’t find anyone creating speculations then. Then, why so many speculations now?

“There are no issues whatsoever, and the team is focussed on the Champions Trophy.”

Visibly disappointed at the way news had been circulating about the perceived differences in the dressing room, Kohli expressed frustration over the way such an issue has clouded the team and the fans before the beginning of the tournament.

“This tournament is in focus so much that, a lot of people like to find rumours, especially before the start of the tournament. They are doing their job, they are trying to create some livelihood out of it.

“As far as we are concerned, we’ll make our livelihood, on the field. I’d say one thing and that is unless someone is part of something, I don’t think they should sit at a distance and speculate.”

However, on the questions of whether there were differences in opinion between the captain and the coach, Kohli was quick to admit, although slyly that differences in opinions occur.

