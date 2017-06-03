ICC Champions Trophy 2017: IPL not to blame for my injury, insists Chris Woakes

What’s the story?

England seamer Chris Woakes has insisted that his recent stint in the 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) should not be blamed for his injury. Exuding disappointment at being ruled out of the Champions Trophy at the start of the tournament, the 28-year-old did not set a date for his comeback.

Woakes said, “When I came back from the IPL, my body felt as good as it can be. I felt in a good space physically and mentally, and I was confident too because I bowled well out there. There were no signs of my side being tight or sore before the game yesterday, so it's just one of those things and you have to take it on the chin.”

He added, “I will rehab it as well as I can. I'll listen to the medical staff, they know exactly what they are doing. I don't want to set a target to come back, I want to take it day-by-day and build it back up to return as soon as possible. I've never had a side strain before but, as a bowler, it's one of those injuries that is important not to risk.”

The Background

During the opening match of the 2017 Champions Trophy against Bangladesh, Woakes suffered a side strain and left the field after bowling just two overs. Subsequent scan results indicated that the injury was severe enough to sideline him for the remainder of the tournament.

The heart of the matter

Having been picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for INR 4.2 crore, Woakes made his IPL debut in the 2017 season. He played 13 matches and scalped 17 wickets at an average of 22.70. The right-armer was instrumental in his franchise reaching the playoffs.

Shortly after his stint in India ended, Woakes participated in the first ODI of the 3-match series between England and South Africa. However, he was rested from the last two games as a precautionary measure made necessary by a sore quad. Eventually, the fast bowler turned up for the Champions Trophy opener at The Oval and aggravated the side strain.

What’s next?

England are slated to play three T20Is against South Africa almost immediately after the Champions Trophy. Woakes is certain to miss those matches. In fact, there are a few question marks over his participation in the 4-Test series which begins on July 6th.

Author’s Take

Woakes’ injury will be a massive blow to England’s chances of securing their first ever 50-overs title. Even though he denied suggestions that his injury arose from his IPL stint, the seamer’s case sheds light into the increasingly hectic cricket calendar prevalent in the modern era.