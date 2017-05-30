ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India vs Bangladesh warm-up, 5 talking points

Bangladesh crumbled to 22/6 in 7.3 overs chasing a massive 325 set by India. Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya were the biggest contributors for India with scores of 94 and 80 respectively, putting forward a strong claim for a place in the starting XI.
Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane failed to impress as Dhawan and Karthik rebuilt the Indian innings from 21/2 with a 100 run partnership. Dhawan fell for 60, but not before he cemented the opening spot for the tournament opener against Pakistan.
Karthik and Hardik Pandya compiled respective half-centuries before the former retired with six short of a hundred. Pandya slammed a few big hits to race to 80 off a mere 54 balls.
Bangladesh then self-destructed as Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar shared six wickets between them. None of the batsmen applied themselves at the crease as they succumbed to 84 all out.
Brief Scores: India 324/7 (Karthik 94, Pandya 80, Rubel 3/50) beat Bangladesh 84/10 (Mehedi Hasan 24, Bhuvneshwar 3/13, Umesh 3/16)
Take a glance at the talking points from the warm-up game between India and Bangladesh at The Oval.
#5 Rahane's misery has no end
Ajinkya Rahane has been woefully out of touch of late but earned the backing of his skipper before travelling to England. He failed to grab his opportunity in the warm-up game against the Kiwis after Southee bounced him out.
In spite of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma both available, Kohli chose to persist with Rahane in the team in the second warm-up here against Bangladesh.
He walked in at no.3 after Rubel Hossain bowled Rohit Sharma. It was a golden opportunity for the Mumbai batsman to stake his claim ahead of Shikhar Dhawan in the Indian top order. However, Rahane once again looked out of touch and fiddled around for 21 balls before inside edging Mustafizur Rehman onto his stumps for 11.
#4 Shikhar Dhawan's history in tournaments make him a vital member
Shikhar Dhawan was India's leading run-scorer in the previous edition of the Champions Trophy in England with a mind-boggling 363 runs in 5 matches at an average of 90.75. After another series of low scores before the 2015 World Cup in Australia, Dhawan emerged as India's leading run-scorer before the semis with 412 runs in eight games at an average of 51.50.
He was the 5th highest run-getter in the tournament.
With such staggering stats to back him up, India decided to pick him for the Champions Trophy despite his indifferent form for India in recent times. A good IPL also helped matters and Dhawan is already justifying the choice with a couple of good outings in the warm-up games.
To follow with his 40 against the Kiwis, Dhawan knocked off a patient t half-century against a disciplined Bangladesh attack. He eventually fell for 60 after putting on a stand of 100 with Dinesh Karthik.
#3 Dinesh Karthik puts pressure on Yuvraj
Dinesh Karthik was a last minute addition to the Indian Champions Trophy squad as a replacement for the injured Manish Pandey. The wicket-keeper batsman was in fine nick in the domestic One Day tournaments and carried that form into the IPL where he capitalised on the opportunities available to him.
Having won a place in the Champions Trophy squad, Karthik needed a solid performance in the warm-up games to push Yuvraj Singh or Kedhar Jadhav for a place in the eleven. Yuvraj's injury aided him to bat at 4 here against Bangladesh and the diminutive batsman smashed a brilliant 94 off 77 balls before retiring out to give chance to the other batsmen.
Karthik's show seems to have impressed the Indian management who did not even wait till he smacked the hundred to pull him in.
#2 Hardik Pandya has the Indian selectors scratching their heads
If India need to play Hardik Pandya in their eleven in the Champions Trophy, one of Jadeja or another pace bowler has to miss out. Pandya was expected to be sidelined in favour of the extra seamer in the tournament. However, the all-rounder has put forward a strong claim with a captivating knock of 80 off 54 balls with four sixes and six fours.
Walking in after Jadhav was dismissed with the score at 196, Pandya soon had Jadeja joining him in the middle. It was a test of Pandya's ability to take India to a good score from uncomfortable situations. The talented all-rounder emerged a hero with a cracking half-century that took India past 300 with ease.
Pandya's recent exploits with the bat make dropping him all the more difficult.
#1 Bangladesh 22/6
Chasing a mammoth 325, Bangladesh batted as though they wanted to grab the record England set yesterday for the quickest loss of the top six wickets in the history of ODIs. England were 20/6 in 5 overs while Bangladesh just missed out on the record by losing their 6 within 7.3 overs at the score of 22.
Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar shared three wickets apiece as Bangladesh fans looked on in horror. Unlike the massive swing on offer in Lord's in the England-South Africa ODI, there was only a little nip off the surface here.
But Bangladesh batsmen seemed too eager to get going that they forgot all about the basics of batting. From 22/6, the Bangladesh could only go one way - down.