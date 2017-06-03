ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Pakistan: 6 Players who can win the game on their own

There’s no death of excitement when India and Pakistan are facing off in a match, irrespective of the format. The age-old rivals will again be locking horns yet again, this time in a Champions Trophy encounter to be held in Birmingham on the 4th of May.
While the match will be played across the 22 yards, there will be emotions attached to the game on part of the fans from across the border and around the world. Both teams have match-winners on their sides and the clash promises to be a thrilling one.
In this article, we take a look at six players (three from each side) who can single-handedly change the course of the all-important clash on Super Sunday.
#6 Virat Kohli
After an inspiring run to begin the year, Virat Kohli’s form dipped to some extent in the Test series against Australia and the Indian Premier League. However, with a half-century against New Zealand in India’s first warm-up game, Kohli has shown signs of his getting back to his best.
The mantle of leadership has rubbed off positively on the man from New Delhi as he kept on haemorrhaging records at will with his sheer class with the will. Kohli’s contribution will be pivotal if India has to turn down their oppositions.
In the team’s last clash in a One Day International, Kohli slammed a century to win India a World Cup game in 2015 and a similar knock will be handy on India’s part to kick-start their campaign.
#5 Sharjeel Khan
There are few batsmen who could strike the ball as cleanly as Sharjeel Khan and he is undoubtedly a key component of the batting line up. Pakistan, in the recent past, have struggled in the big-hitting department and the left-handed batsman has indeed injected some spunk into their batting.
Both in the domestic and international circuits, the Pakistan opener has impressed with his unflinching style of play. Playing for Islamabad United in 2016, Sharjeel had blasted to a century in one of the knock-out clashes to stamp his authority.
If Pakistan has to give India a run for their money in the tournament’s most anticipated clash, Sharjeel’s role an opening batsman will be of utmost importance.
#4 Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma has arguably been India’s most consistent opener for a quite some time now, especially after the retirement of Sachin Tendulkar. The only batsman in world cricket with two double centuries in his ODI kitty, he has shown time and again how lethal he could be on any given day.
Of late, he has struggled with form and fitness but has shown sparks of brilliance during the latter half of the Indian Premier League, which are good signs for India going into their clash with Pakistan. India will be banking on Sharma’s prowess with the bat to set the ball rolling.
The Mumbaikar has opened the batting for India in English conditions and his experience will be handy for India as the tournament progresses.
#3 Babar Azam
With as many as six tons and five half-centuries in the One Day format, Babar Azam can be deemed to be Pakistan’s most prolific run scorer in the past one year. The right-hander from Lahore came into the limelight after he mustered three consecutive centuries against the West Indies in 2016.
He has infused a sense of calmness and reliability with his unruffled temperament and the ability to hold an innings together. Earlier this year, he became the joint fastest player in the history of One Day Cricket to reach 1000 runs which came in 21 innings, equaling the great Sir Vivian Richards.
Against India, Azam has to strike gold to set the cat amongst the pigeons in the Indian dressing room.
#2 Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah’s slower delivery is as deadly as they come and teams are still struggling to counter the skills of the young and vibrant fast bowler from India. No matter which team he has represents, Bumrah has become his captain’s go-to bowler when wickets are the need of the hour.
Apart from picking up wickets during all stages of a game, he also has the ability to stem the flow of runs through subtle variations in pace. English conditions are tailor-made for the 23-year-old to showcase his scintillating talent with the ball.
In previous encounters, Pakistan haven’t found it easy against Bumrah, and the pacer from Ahmedabad will be looking to replicate his showings in order to help his team pocket the high voltage clash in Birmingham.
#1 Mohammad Amir
After serving a five-year ban, the left-arm pacer stormed back into international cricket with some fiery spells in International cricket. Though he hasn’t quite had the best of times recently, he has the abilities to turn a game on its head.
During Pakistan’s clash against India in the T20 Asia Cup in Bangladesh, Amir ripped apart India’s top order with three wickets in quick succession in his first couple of overs. Pakistan, eventually, lost the game, but Amir announced himself all over again to the world.
In English weather, Indian batsmen have to be wary of Amir as he is one bowler who is capable of running through any side on his day with his raw pace and swing.