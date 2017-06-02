ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England vs Bangladesh, 5 talking points

England kick-started their Champions Trophy campaign with a comfortable win against an inspired Bangladesh side at the Oval. After being set a competitive target of 306, England lost their opener, Jason Roy, as early as in the third over.
But the England number three, Joe Root, joined Alex Hales in the middle and put on an impressive 159 run partnership to steady the chase. Later Eoin Morgan played an aggressive cameo, a 61 ball 75, to seal the game for the home side.
Earlier the hosts won the toss and put in Bangladesh to bat, looking to make the best of the conditions. However, the visitors were up to the task. Both the openers batted cautiously, ensuring they don’t lose early wickets. While Soumya Sarkar fell for 28, Tamim Iqbal batted superbly for his 128 and put Bangladesh in a commanding position.
At one point though, a score of above 320 looked on the cards for Bangladesh. But apart from the visiting captain, Mushfiqur Rahim, nobody made significant contributions after losing Tamim Iqbal and they managed to score 305 which was a par score on what was a perfect batting surface.
Here are the 5 talking points of the opening encounter of this Champions Trophy.
5. Chris Woakes’ injury worries England
England’s ace bowler Chris Woakes picked up a side strain just after bowling two overs and pulled out of action, not willing to risk an injury. Though the extent of his injury is unknown yet, this could be a huge blow for England as the swing bowler is an indispensable part of their ODI side.
The hosts will face New Zealand on June sixth in their second league match and the five-day gap should help Woakes if it is a slight niggle. However, if he is ruled out of the tournament, David Willey could get more games. But, the hosts will hope that the quickie will recover soon as he is a vital cog in the England bowling unit.
4. Tamim Iqbal’s classy ton goes in vain
The Bangladesh opener had a great start to the campaign as he played a brilliant innings, 128 off 142 balls, and provided the perfect platform for the middle order. In his memorable knock, the southpaw hit twelve boundaries and three maximums.
However, Bangladesh lost their way soon after his dismissal. England, to their credit, bowled tight areas and didn’t give any loose balls. As a result, Bangladesh could manage to score 305 which was probably 20 runs short of what would have been a good score on the surface.
3. Question marks of Bangladesh’s bowling
The chase was all easy for England batsmen. It helped that the surface didn’t have much in it to assist the bowlers but Bangladesh’s bowling clearly didn’t have the bite. The wily Mustafizur Rahman too failed to provide breakthroughs.
And things will get worse for the Asian team if the fast bowlers don’t step up their game as the spinners will not have much assistance in these pitches to have an impact.
This performance could also raise questions over Mehedi Hasan’s non-selection, particularly after his impressive performance against India in their warm-up game. Considering Hasan is a handy batsman down the order, he should get a spot in the playing XI for the next game.
2. Joe Root bats Bangladesh out of the game with a dominating hundred
The in-form batsman, Joe Root, continues to pile up runs at the International level.
Bangladesh looked confident after removing Jason Roy early in the innings but their joy was cut short as Root came out with a positive intent and kept the scoreboard ticking, not letting Bangladesh build any pressure.
None of the bowlers troubled him and the classy right-hander made the best of the conditions to put up a batting master class, 133 not-out.
This will set him up for the tournament beautifully and England will be pleased with his form. It’s going to be hard work for the bowlers if he continues to bat the way he did.
1. England record the highest successful chase in the history of CL
Courtesy this brilliant batting display, the Eoin Morgan-led side registered the highest ever successful chase Champions Trophy. Sri Lanka held that record when they chased down 294 against England at the same venue in 2013.
However, England were helped to some extent by the visitors. Bangladesh’s approach in the second half of the game was questionable as they set defensive fields even when Joe Root was new at the crease. That allowed Root to settle down nicely and once he was in, there was no stopping him.
This win will bring a lot of confidence to the England side, not to forget the two important points. Also, the hosts have sent a strong message to all the teams through this impressive chase.
