ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England vs Bangladesh, 5 talking points

England kick-started their Champions Trophy campaign with a comfortable win against an inspired Bangladesh side at the Oval. After being set a competitive target of 306, England lost their opener, Jason Roy, as early as in the third over.

But the England number three, Joe Root, joined Alex Hales in the middle and put on an impressive 159 run partnership to steady the chase. Later Eoin Morgan played an aggressive cameo, a 61 ball 75, to seal the game for the home side.

Earlier the hosts won the toss and put in Bangladesh to bat, looking to make the best of the conditions. However, the visitors were up to the task. Both the openers batted cautiously, ensuring they don’t lose early wickets. While Soumya Sarkar fell for 28, Tamim Iqbal batted superbly for his 128 and put Bangladesh in a commanding position.

At one point though, a score of above 320 looked on the cards for Bangladesh. But apart from the visiting captain, Mushfiqur Rahim, nobody made significant contributions after losing Tamim Iqbal and they managed to score 305 which was a par score on what was a perfect batting surface.

Here are the 5 talking points of the opening encounter of this Champions Trophy.

5. Chris Woakes’ injury worries England

England’s ace bowler Chris Woakes picked up a side strain just after bowling two overs and pulled out of action, not willing to risk an injury. Though the extent of his injury is unknown yet, this could be a huge blow for England as the swing bowler is an indispensable part of their ODI side.

The hosts will face New Zealand on June sixth in their second league match and the five-day gap should help Woakes if it is a slight niggle. However, if he is ruled out of the tournament, David Willey could get more games. But, the hosts will hope that the quickie will recover soon as he is a vital cog in the England bowling unit.

4. Tamim Iqbal’s classy ton goes in vain

The Bangladesh opener had a great start to the campaign as he played a brilliant innings, 128 off 142 balls, and provided the perfect platform for the middle order. In his memorable knock, the southpaw hit twelve boundaries and three maximums.

However, Bangladesh lost their way soon after his dismissal. England, to their credit, bowled tight areas and didn’t give any loose balls. As a result, Bangladesh could manage to score 305 which was probably 20 runs short of what would have been a good score on the surface.

Read More