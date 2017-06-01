ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Bangladesh's predicted XI vs. England

Heading into the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy on the back of two defeats in the two warm-up game against Pakistan and India, Bangladesh could not have asked for a tougher opposition to start their campaign with hosts and pre-tournament favourites England awaiting them at The Oval on Thursday.
Despite qualifying for the tournament ahead of reigning World T20 champions West Indies by virtue of a better ICC ODI ranking, the Mashrafe Mortaza-led side is expected to find the going difficult having been grouped alongside Australia and New Zealand apart from Eoin Morgan’s side.
The humiliating 240-run loss against India seemed to be a pointer of things to come as the Bangladeshi batsmen failed to cope up with the Indian fast bowlers. But the one thing that the current 6th ranked ODI side in the world have in abundance is an unending confidence in their own ability and the players are capable of causing an upset or two like England found out at the 2015 ODI World Cup.
The hosts have undergone a remarkable turnaround in their approach ever since their disappointing exit in the group stages of that tournament and are undoubtedly the team to beat with a well-balanced side that boasts a line-up that bats deep and is ably supported by an aggressive group of fast bowlers.
This is how Bangladesh is expected to line up as they attempt to spoil the party for the English crowd in the Champions Trophy opener on Thursday.
Openers
Tamim Iqbal
With an average of above 50 in ODI cricket over the past two years, Tamim Iqbal is the one Bangladesh will be pinning their hopes on to get the team off to a steady start. He has already registered his intent in England with a splendid century against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy warm-up game.
With two centuries and three 50+ knocks in his past nine innings, Tamim is a man in red-hot form at the moment and undoubtedly one of the most vital members of this Bangladesh side.
Soumya Sarkar
In the aggressive Soumya Sarkar, Bangladesh has the ideal batting partner for Tamim and the 24-year-old is someone who has been in decent touch as well. With an average of above 40 in ODI cricket, he has made a good start to his international career and is someone with a good future ahead of him.
Sarkar will have fond memories of facing England as his only previous 50-over game against Eoin Morgan's side was that memorable encounter at the 2015 World Cup which saw Bangladesh pull off a huge upset and sent England packing.
Middle-order
Imrul Kayes
The talented yet inconsistent Imrul Kayes is expected to slot in at the No 3 spot for Bangladesh with his vast experience and he is someone who is expected to hold the innings together for Mortaza’s side. He impressed in the warm-up fixture against Pakistan with a well-made 61 but was out to poor selection against India in the next game.
With an average below 30 and a strike rate of just 68, Kayes has his work cut out at the Champions Trophy and the Bangladesh fans will be hoping that he vastly improves in the numbers department in England.
Mosaddek Hussain
The ability to roll his arm over is expected to swing the selection in favour of Mosaddek Hussain over Sabbir Rahman for the match against England and the 22-year-old will be keen to express his credentials at his first major ICC event. With the strike rate in the 90s, it is vital that Mosaddek stays true to his nature and play his natural game.
Mushfiqur Rahim
With 172 ODIs to his name, Mushfiqur Rahim is a veteran in the Bangladesh side but also someone who has a lot more to offer. The wicket-keeper batsman is only 29 but has been around for quite some time giving that stability and level-headedness to the middle order for the Asian side.
More often than not, he chips in with a few good cameos but the Bangladesh fans will be hoping that Mushfiqur can convert the starts into a big total and help the side accelerate in the death overs.
All-rounders
Shakib-al-Hasan
The most vital member of the side is undoubtedly Shakib-al-Hasan who gives that balance to the side with his supreme abilities with both ball and bat. The numbers back his abilities as a finisher and as a slow bowler who can stifle the opposition and pick up key wickets.
Mahhmudullah
Another batsman who is in fine nick at the moment is Mahmudullah and the Bangladesh think-tank might be tempted to move him up the order to give him more time in the middle and possibly push Mosaddek down to the number seven spot.
He has been a consistent performer for the side over the past two years or so and the finisher in the side that makes the difference to the total at the end of the innings.
Bowlers
Mehedi Hasan
Despite lacking in experience at the highest level of the game, Mehdi Hasan is someone who can cause England problems with his off-spin and looks set to edge out Taskin Ahmed from the side.
Despite not being a prolific wicket-taker, Mehdi has the ability to apply brakes on the opposition scoring and the kind of rampant form the hosts are in at the moment with the bat, Bangladesh could very well do with his help.
Mashrafe Mortaza (C)
The Bangladesh skipper could very well be playing his last major ICC tournament and he would like to sign off in style by at leading his side past the group stages at the 2017 Champions Trophy. 230 wickets from 175 ODIs is no mean feat and Mortaza is someone who has consistently delivered for the side.
Rubel Hossain
England’s nightmare in that clash at the 2015 World Cup, Rubel Hossain may be expensive at times, but it is his ability to take wickets that make him a vital part of the Bangladeshi setup. He should enjoy bowling in English conditions, be it at the top or at the death overs.
Mustafizur Rahman
Bangladesh’s trump card with the ball will be undoubtedly Mustafizur Rahman and the team management has gone to great lengths to ensure that the 21-year-old is fit and raring to go at the Champions Trophy. The surprise factor may have fizzled out but the left-arm pacer still remains a tough bowler to get away and his toe-breakers at the death will be crucial in helping prevent an England onslaught.