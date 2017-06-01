ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 5 players who played the tournament just once

The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 has begun after a lot of anticipation from fans across the globe. If there is any competition that enjoys as much popularity as the ICC World Cup, it is the Champions Trophy. The competition began way back in 1998 when it was called the ICC Knockout Trophy. The name was changed in 2002 and ever since, it is known as the Champions Trophy with the top 8 teams of the world taking on each other to lift the coveted title.
Although the best in the business lock horns against each other, there have been some prolific international cricketers who were never fortunate enough to play the tournament more than once despite being among the finest to have represented their respective teams. Here are 5 players who played the tournament just once.
#1 Hansie Cronje
The ICC Knockout Trophy was first held in 1998 and it was the first time all the Test playing countries were participating in a tournament apart from World Cup. Under the brilliant captaincy of Hansie Cronje, Proteas emerged as the champions of the first edition of the tournament, after which they haven’t been able to win any ICC trophy till date. South Africa played their first match against England and chased down 283 comfortably.
In the semi-final, Sri Lanka were outclassed by the Proteas, after which they defeated West Indies in the final. Throughout the tournament, Cronje led his team really well and scored 148 runs which included an unbeaten 61 in the final.
All his runs were scored at a strike rate of around 91 which was commendable. Cronje was an inspirational leader for the Proteas but played just one Champions Trophy.
#2 George Bailey
George Bailey is best known for his calm demeanour on the field, and the shots he plays in the limited over cricket. The Australian hard-hitter has also captained the Aussie unit in T20I as well as the ODI matches.
He recorded successive fifties in the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 - 55 vs England and 55 vs New Zealand - both at Birmingham in June. Along with Ricky Ponting, Bailey (two) is only the second Australian captain to have registered successive fifties in the ICC Champions Trophy.
He became world’s no.2 batsman in the ICC rankings after a successful 2013 in ODI cricket, but his heroics in the Champions Trophy remained limited to the 2013 edition.
#3 Ishant Sharma
The man who took crucial wickets for India in the final at Edgbaston, is not part of the squad for the 2017 Champions Trophy. Sharma picked up two big wickets in the 18th over which ultimately won India their title. With Bhuvaneshwar Kumar having wreaked havoc in the IPL, and both Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav back from injury, Ishant did not get the nod this time around.
Nonetheless, he remains one of India’s most experienced pacers in the circuit today. He proved his mettle with testing spells in the Test series against Australia. Ishant also managed to make a back door entry to the IPL this season, but failed to inspire with the ball as KXIP couldn’t make the playoffs.
#4 Murali Vijay
One of India’s most dependable openers in Test matches could not create much of an impact in limited overs cricket. Murali Vijay habitually caters to the needs of a Test match, exuding a sense of calm and patience at the crease.
His splendid form in Test matches earned him an ODI call-up for the Champions Trophy in 2013. But he couldn’t capitalise on his opportunity as he failed to score runs in the warm-ups.
He last featured in an ODI in 2015 against Zimbabwe. Unfortunately, Vijay had to cede his spot to other performers in this edition of the tournament and watch it from home on his television screen.
#5 Yusuf Pathan
On the back of his T20 heroics, Yusuf Pathan won a Champions Trophy call-up in 2009. The hard-hitting batsman got to bat in only one match though – the one between India and Pakistan in which he scored only 5 runs from 10 balls.
Gradually after the tournament, Pathan went out of national reckoning and despite his swashbuckling performances in the IPL, he failed to cement his place in the national side. Pathan, who played his last ODI in 2012, against Pakistan, has featured in 57 ODIs, scoring 1365 runs.