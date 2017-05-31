ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 5 uncelebrated players who could rise for their respective nations

Let’s turn back the clock a bit. When Sunrisers Hyderabad won the IPL title in 2016, they boasted of a line-up consisting of David Warner, the second leading run scorer of the season until then, Shikhar Dhawan, the valiant Indian opener, Yuvraj Singh, an architect of two World Cup victories for India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the purple cap holder and a death over specialist, Mustafizur Rehman, the Fizz who could make the ball stall at will half way down the pitch courtesy his cutters.
Despite all the big-name talents, the Man of the Match in the final against Royal Challengers Bangalore went to a certain Ben Cutting, who had a decent season until then but nothing to write home about.
The wild Australian all-rounder swung around his bat to crack four sixes and three fours in an enterprising knock of 39 off 15 balls. Hyderabad scored 200+, which eventually proved to be 8 runs more than what Bangalore could score.
That was cricket at its unpredictable best. How many fantasy league fanatics would have had Ben Cutting in their eleven for the final? Very few. A match isn't always won by the best players in either side should be every Fantasy players' mantra.
With the Champions Trophy due to start in England, we take a look at some uncelebrated players who could turn out to be heroes for their nation in the big event.
#5 Chris Lynn (Australia)
Chris Lynn is widely known in Australian cricketing circles as a big hitter. His Big Bash exploits have even impressed the national selectors and Lynn has been given a chance to do that in the national colors. The Queensland Bulls batsman had a productive IPL where he opened the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders and carries some form into the Champions Trophy.
Lynn is likely to bat below the trio of David Warner, Aaron Finch and Steven Smith which means he might get fewer chances than he did for the two clubs he played for. However, with Maxwell, Wade and possibly Stoinis or Head following, Lynn has little to lose.
This makes a player like Chris Lynn extremely dangerous. With the flat tracks on offer in England, the flamboyant batsman will see the ball coming onto the bat much better, thereby aiding his stroke play. Watch out for a destructive innings from this dynamic batsman.
#4 Luke Ronchi (New Zealand)
Two months ago, New Zealand were fiddling with Dean Brownlie and Tom Latham as their openers. But the former has been dropped and Latham is still recovering from a bout of poor scores which forced the selectors to try out Luke Ronchi as one of the openers in the warm-up games.
The aggressive Ronchi has previously opened at domestic level and like Martin Guptill, is a fiery batsman when on song. Even though Latham and Guptill are favourites to open against Australia, Ronchi at numbers 6 or 7 can be a vital batsman for the Kiwis.
His record 170 off 99 balls against Sri Lanka in Dunedin, the highest by any batsman at no.7 or lower, is testimony to his skills.
#3 Andile Phehlukwayo (South Africa)
South Africa started their preparations for the Champions Trophy scouting for all-round talent in the country. They were struggling to balance their squad with the no.7 spot a question mark until Chris Morris walked in and sealed his berth. Phehlukwayo came much later but proved to be a fearless cricketer with his hitting and uncanny bowling style.
The all-rounder can bowl a slew of cutters and slower deliveries apart from possessing a good yorker, making him a valuable asset. He emerged the leading wicket-taker in his debut series against the Aussies and showed he can excel just about anywhere when he dismissed Alex Hales and Joe Root in quick succession in the first ODI against England.
A powerful batsman down the order, Phehlukwayo helped David Miller chase down a mammoth 371 set by the Aussies in the third ODI in Durban this February. Phehlukwayo is one newbie to watch out for.
#2 Asela Gunaratne (Sri Lanka)
Even when Sri Lanka lost 5-0 to a fit and firing South African One Day unit in their backyard, they had a glimmer of hope in Asela Gunaratne, who scored a valiant hundred in the final ODI of the series. He carried the form to Australia where he won the Man of the Series in the 3 match T20 series.
Gunaratne is every bit a fighting batsman with a temperament as good as Angelo Matthews. With the skipper returning from injury, Gunaratne put in another superb performance in the warm-up game against Australia last week.
Matthews slammed 95 while Gunaratne hit 70 off 56 balls to take Lanka past 300, which looked largely unlikely at the half-way stage. While Sri Lanka go into the Champions Trophy as underdogs, a hidden gem like Gunaratne could surprise the opponents.
#1 Hardik Pandya (India)
Touted as one of the most talented all-rounders in domestic cricket in India, Hardik Pandya walked into the Indian T20 side and put in some decent performances with bat and ball. India's reluctance to drop one of Jadeja or Ashwin even on non turning wickets means that Pandya has had lesser game time but when he has got the chances, the Baroda lad has delivered.
He bowled a superb last over against Bangladesh in the World T20 in 2016 before winning the Man of the Match in his debut ODI against the Kiwis with a three-wicket haul.
Pandya had a solid IPL where his side, Mumbai Indians, emerged victorious and he’s started the England tour well, smashing 80 off 54 balls in the warm-up against Bangladesh. With the kind of batsmen in the Indian line-up, Pandya may not even bat much but when he does, expect the crowd to be on the edge of their seats.