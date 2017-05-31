ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 5 uncelebrated players who could rise for their respective nations

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 26 : Chris Lynn of Australia hits a six during the ICC Champions Trophy Warm-up match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Kia Oval cricket ground on May 26, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Philip Brown/Getty Images)

Let’s turn back the clock a bit. When Sunrisers Hyderabad won the IPL title in 2016, they boasted of a line-up consisting of David Warner, the second leading run scorer of the season until then, Shikhar Dhawan, the valiant Indian opener, Yuvraj Singh, an architect of two World Cup victories for India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the purple cap holder and a death over specialist, Mustafizur Rehman, the Fizz who could make the ball stall at will half way down the pitch courtesy his cutters.

Despite all the big-name talents, the Man of the Match in the final against Royal Challengers Bangalore went to a certain Ben Cutting, who had a decent season until then but nothing to write home about.

The wild Australian all-rounder swung around his bat to crack four sixes and three fours in an enterprising knock of 39 off 15 balls. Hyderabad scored 200+, which eventually proved to be 8 runs more than what Bangalore could score.

That was cricket at its unpredictable best. How many fantasy league fanatics would have had Ben Cutting in their eleven for the final? Very few. A match isn't always won by the best players in either side should be every Fantasy players' mantra.

With the Champions Trophy due to start in England, we take a look at some uncelebrated players who could turn out to be heroes for their nation in the big event.

#5 Chris Lynn (Australia)

Chris Lynn is widely known in Australian cricketing circles as a big hitter. His Big Bash exploits have even impressed the national selectors and Lynn has been given a chance to do that in the national colors. The Queensland Bulls batsman had a productive IPL where he opened the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders and carries some form into the Champions Trophy.

Lynn is likely to bat below the trio of David Warner, Aaron Finch and Steven Smith which means he might get fewer chances than he did for the two clubs he played for. However, with Maxwell, Wade and possibly Stoinis or Head following, Lynn has little to lose.

This makes a player like Chris Lynn extremely dangerous. With the flat tracks on offer in England, the flamboyant batsman will see the ball coming onto the bat much better, thereby aiding his stroke play. Watch out for a destructive innings from this dynamic batsman.

#4 Luke Ronchi (New Zealand)

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 04: Luke Ronchi of New Zealand bats during game five of the One Day International series between New Zealand and South Africa at Eden Park on March 4, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images) More

Two months ago, New Zealand were fiddling with Dean Brownlie and Tom Latham as their openers. But the former has been dropped and Latham is still recovering from a bout of poor scores which forced the selectors to try out Luke Ronchi as one of the openers in the warm-up games.

The aggressive Ronchi has previously opened at domestic level and like Martin Guptill, is a fiery batsman when on song. Even though Latham and Guptill are favourites to open against Australia, Ronchi at numbers 6 or 7 can be a vital batsman for the Kiwis.

His record 170 off 99 balls against Sri Lanka in Dunedin, the highest by any batsman at no.7 or lower, is testimony to his skills.

#3 Andile Phehlukwayo (South Africa)

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MAY 27: Andile Phehlukwayo of South Africa bowls during the Royal London ODI match between England and South Africa at The Ageas Bowl on May 27, 2017 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images) More

