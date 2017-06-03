ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 5 possible replacements for Chris Woakes

England survived a scare against Bangladesh in the opening game of the Champions Trophy thanks to the combined efforts of their batsmen, headed by a magnificent ton by Joe Root.

Nevertheless, the bowling looked out of sorts, to say the least, as the Bangladesh batsmen carted them around the park with ease.

Chris Woakes has been England’s main man with the ball and his exclusion from the tournament due to a side strain may turn out to be a major jolt for their chances in the event.

However, there are players who can put their hands up in his absence. We take a look at the players who can be included in the side in the absence of the all-rounder from Warwickshire.

#5 Stuart Broad

The carnage by Yuvraj Singh at Kingsmead – the first thing that comes to mind when the name Stuart Broad is mentioned. However, 10 years have passed since then and the tall fast bowler from Nottingham has come a long way.

He has troubled the best batsmen in the business with his steep bounce and prodigious movement off the deck. He is currently playing for Nottinghamshire in Division 2 of the English County Championship and isn’t short of match practice.

While Broad played his last One Day International more than a year ago, his experience may come in handy for the English players in the absence of Woakes. He isn’t a mug with the bat either and will provide depth to the English batting line up.

#4 Steven Finn

Steven Finn has been an out and out wicket-taker for England in the One Day format with 102 wickets in 69 games. The lanky pacer also has a World Cup hat-trick to his name – in 2015 against Australia he scalped three batsmen in his final over, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Currently plying his trade for Middlesex in the Specsavers County Championship Division One, Finn has been on top of his game with nine wickets from three games. He also has four wickets in as many games in the Royal London Cup.

Finn recently represented England in their One Day International series against South Africa and is one of the leading candidates to replace the injured Woakes.

#3 Harry Gurney

Harry Gurney last represented England in 2014, and has since toiled hard in the domestic circuit to stage a comeback into the national team. He was selected in the England squad for the World T20 in 2014, held in Bangladesh, but didn’t get a game.

