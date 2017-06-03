ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 5 possible replacements for Chris Woakes

England survived a scare against Bangladesh in the opening game of the Champions Trophy thanks to the combined efforts of their batsmen, headed by a magnificent ton by Joe Root.
Nevertheless, the bowling looked out of sorts, to say the least, as the Bangladesh batsmen carted them around the park with ease.
Chris Woakes has been England’s main man with the ball and his exclusion from the tournament due to a side strain may turn out to be a major jolt for their chances in the event.
However, there are players who can put their hands up in his absence. We take a look at the players who can be included in the side in the absence of the all-rounder from Warwickshire.
#5 Stuart Broad
The carnage by Yuvraj Singh at Kingsmead – the first thing that comes to mind when the name Stuart Broad is mentioned. However, 10 years have passed since then and the tall fast bowler from Nottingham has come a long way.
He has troubled the best batsmen in the business with his steep bounce and prodigious movement off the deck. He is currently playing for Nottinghamshire in Division 2 of the English County Championship and isn’t short of match practice.
While Broad played his last One Day International more than a year ago, his experience may come in handy for the English players in the absence of Woakes. He isn’t a mug with the bat either and will provide depth to the English batting line up.
#4 Steven Finn
Steven Finn has been an out and out wicket-taker for England in the One Day format with 102 wickets in 69 games. The lanky pacer also has a World Cup hat-trick to his name – in 2015 against Australia he scalped three batsmen in his final over, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Currently plying his trade for Middlesex in the Specsavers County Championship Division One, Finn has been on top of his game with nine wickets from three games. He also has four wickets in as many games in the Royal London Cup.
Finn recently represented England in their One Day International series against South Africa and is one of the leading candidates to replace the injured Woakes.
#3 Harry Gurney
Harry Gurney last represented England in 2014, and has since toiled hard in the domestic circuit to stage a comeback into the national team. He was selected in the England squad for the World T20 in 2014, held in Bangladesh, but didn’t get a game.
However, three years down the line, Woakes’ injury might just open the door for the left arm pacer from Nottingham. Left-arm pacers are always difficult prospects for the opposition and Gurney might just give England an X-factor.
In the current First Class season, he has amassed 17 wickets in six games at a healthy strike rate and decent average. In the Royal London Cup, he has been a touch expensive, but still amongst the wickets.
#2 Jamie Overton
It might be a huge gamble for England to allow a debutant to participate in the Champions Trophy, but Jamie Overton has all the credentials to make it big in the international stage.
He is going through a purple patch playing for Somerset in the domestic arena and has been able to pick up wickets at regular intervals. Overton currently has 13 and 15 wickets this season in the County Championship and Royal London Cup respectively.
With a batting average of 16.87 and 21.11 in the First Class and List-A level respectively, he is more than useful with the bat as well lower down the order. Blessed with good height and pace, Overton might just be the tonic England need in the upcoming games.
#1 Toby Roland-Jones
Tobias Skelton Roland-Jones made his debut for England in the third One-Day International of the recent series against South Africa and he impressed by giving away just 34 runs in his seven overs and also picking up the prized wicket of Hashim Amla.
He also delivered a couple of maiden overs to go with 28 dot balls, a testament to his control over line and length. With 14 wickets in four games, he is currently Middlesex’s top wicket taker this season at the First Class level.
Even in List A cricket, he is Middlesex’s leading wicket taker with 11 wickets from seven games at an economy of less than four. Lower down the order, he can also chip in with useful runs, which will be handy in crunch games.