ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 5 most prolific Indian batsmen in the history of the tournament

Ever since its inception in 1998, the ICC Champions Trophy has held the image of the ‘Mini World Cup’. That, however, hasn’t deterred any of the teams from giving their very best in trying to win the title. It is a coveted title, after all, second only to the actual 50-over World Cup in terms of prestige.
The Indian cricket team has enjoyed a see-saw ride at the Champions Trophy tournaments through the years. They have made it to the finals thrice, winning two of them and have contested in some memorable matches along the way. And, it has been the batsmen who have been largely responsible for the team’s success.
With the tournament just around the corner, we take a look at five of the most prolific Indian batsmen in the tournament’s history.
#5 Shikhar Dhawan (363 runs in 5 matches)
The 2013 Champions Trophy is often dubbed as Shikhar Dhawan’s tournament. Thanks to his heroics, India were able to lift the trophy for the first time since 2002.
The swashbuckling opener scored 363 runs in the tournament at an incredible average of 90.75 as he announced his arrival to the world. In the very first match, he smashed a 94-ball 114 to help India win against the mighty South Africans. He followed it up with yet another century against the West Indies as India won the match by 8 wickets.
Dhawan continued his fairytale run with a quickfire 48 against Pakistan and another half-century against Sri Lanka. In the final, as well, he contributed to India’s narrow win over England with a 24-ball 31. Following India’s success, he was deservingly named as the Player of the Tournament.
#4 Virender Sehwag (389 runs in 10 matches)
Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was a part of India’s Champions Trophy squad on three occasions, in 2002, in 2004 and in 2006. India, of course, were the joint winners in the 2002 edition but in 2004 and also in 2006, they were ousted in the group stages.
Sehwag’s performance, however, had always been top notch. In the 10 Champions Trophy matches he had featured in, the attacking batsman had amassed 389 runs at an average of 48.62. His best, though, came in the group-stage match against England back in 2002. Chasing an imposing target of 270, Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly gave India a terrific start.
Sehwag would go in to smash 126 runs off just 104 balls, an innings laced with 21 fours and one six. He scored another half-century, this time against South Africa and eventually finished as the highest run-getter of the tournament. The next two editions, however, were not so memorable for him.
#3 Sachin Tendulkar (441 runs in 16 matches)
It is impossible to not find Sachin Tendulkar’s name in any list of most prolific Indian batsmen, such are the run-scoring feats of the great one. Arguably the best batsman to have ever played the sport, Tendulkar was not always at his best at the so-called Mini World Cup.
Just one of his 49 centuries in ODIs came at the ICC Champions Trophy. In 16 matches, he scored 441 runs at an average of 36.75. However, his knock of 141 in the quarter-final match against Australia in 1998 is still one his most memorable innings. Coming into bat at a time when India had already lost two crucial wickets, Tendulkar took on the Aussie bowlers and helped India cross the 300-mark.
In response, Australia could only reach 263, thanks to some inspiring spin bowling from the great man himself. That India won the trophy in 2002, would have no doubt eased his pain of not scoring enough runs in the tournament.
#2 Rahul Dravid (627 runs in 19 matches)
Rahul Dravid, widely regarded as one of the most technically sound batsmen ever, was an integral member of India’s squad in as many as six Champions Trophy campaigns from 1998 to 2009. And, in those campaigns, he played in 19 matches amassing 627 runs in the process at an average of 48.23.
Dravid would bat at various positions, in accordance with the requirement of the team. However, that never deterred his resolve or hunger to score runs. What strikes though is how unfortunate he had been at the Champions Trophy tournaments, having been run out on six of the 13 occasions he was dismissed.
Having played the most number of matches among Indians in the tournament, he definitely would have been more prolific had lady luck favoured him. Nevertheless, he is still the sixth-highest run-getter in the history of the tournament and the second-most successful Indian batsman.
#1 Sourav Ganguly (665 runs in 13 matches)
Sourav Ganguly played in only two matches at the inaugural Champions Trophy in 1998 and managed to get a half-century in the semi-final. By the time the second edition of the tournament would roll out, he had been appointed as the captain in the wake of the match-fixing controversy.
In what was only his second tournament as the captain of the Indian team, Ganguly outshone everyone with his superb performances with the bat whilst leading a young side that had debutants in the form of Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh. In the first match against Kenya, he scored 66 to help India chase down a meagre total. After failing to trouble the scorers much in the game against Australia, he finished the tournament in style with back-to-back centuries - an unbeaten 141 in the semi-final and an 117 in the final.
In 2002, he scored yet another unbeaten century in the semi-final against England. Overall, he amassed 665 runs in 13 matches at a striking average of 73.88, thus becoming the fourth-highest run-getter. In addition to that, he has also hit the maximum sixes (17) in Champions Trophy.