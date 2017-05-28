ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 5 most prolific Indian batsmen in the history of the tournament

CARDIFF, WALES - JUNE 20: Shikhar Dhawan of India pulls a shot behind square during the ICC Champions Trophy Semi-Final match between India and Sri Lanka at the SWALEC Stadium on June 20, 2013 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Ever since its inception in 1998, the ICC Champions Trophy has held the image of the ‘Mini World Cup’. That, however, hasn’t deterred any of the teams from giving their very best in trying to win the title. It is a coveted title, after all, second only to the actual 50-over World Cup in terms of prestige.

The Indian cricket team has enjoyed a see-saw ride at the Champions Trophy tournaments through the years. They have made it to the finals thrice, winning two of them and have contested in some memorable matches along the way. And, it has been the batsmen who have been largely responsible for the team’s success.

With the tournament just around the corner, we take a look at five of the most prolific Indian batsmen in the tournament’s history.

#5 Shikhar Dhawan (363 runs in 5 matches)

The 2013 Champions Trophy is often dubbed as Shikhar Dhawan’s tournament. Thanks to his heroics, India were able to lift the trophy for the first time since 2002.

The swashbuckling opener scored 363 runs in the tournament at an incredible average of 90.75 as he announced his arrival to the world. In the very first match, he smashed a 94-ball 114 to help India win against the mighty South Africans. He followed it up with yet another century against the West Indies as India won the match by 8 wickets.

Dhawan continued his fairytale run with a quickfire 48 against Pakistan and another half-century against Sri Lanka. In the final, as well, he contributed to India’s narrow win over England with a 24-ball 31. Following India’s success, he was deservingly named as the Player of the Tournament.

#4 Virender Sehwag (389 runs in 10 matches)

COLOMBO - SEPTEMBER 22: Virendra Sehwag of India on his way to a century watched by Alec Stewart of England during the ICC Champions Trophy match between England and India at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on September 22, 2002. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images.) More

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was a part of India’s Champions Trophy squad on three occasions, in 2002, in 2004 and in 2006. India, of course, were the joint winners in the 2002 edition but in 2004 and also in 2006, they were ousted in the group stages.

Sehwag’s performance, however, had always been top notch. In the 10 Champions Trophy matches he had featured in, the attacking batsman had amassed 389 runs at an average of 48.62. His best, though, came in the group-stage match against England back in 2002. Chasing an imposing target of 270, Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly gave India a terrific start.

Sehwag would go in to smash 126 runs off just 104 balls, an innings laced with 21 fours and one six. He scored another half-century, this time against South Africa and eventually finished as the highest run-getter of the tournament. The next two editions, however, were not so memorable for him.

#3 Sachin Tendulkar (441 runs in 16 matches)

COLOMBO - SEPTEMBER 25: Sachin Tendulkar of India sweeps past Mark Boucher of South Africa during the ICC Champions Trophy semi final match between India and South Africa at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on September 25, 2002. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images.) More

