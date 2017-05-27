ICC Champions Trophy: Top 5 wicket-takers in the history of the competition

The emergence of T20 cricket has revolutionised the art of batting over the years with plenty of innovations and changes in the technique of the players to enable free flowing stroke play. The slam-bang format has evolved the game with shots all around the park, making it a dreadful place for the bowlers.

However, there are a few instances when the bowlers have dominated the shorter format of the game by picking up crucial wickets to break the backbone of the opposition batting unit.

With the eighth edition of the Champions Trophy about to commence in a week's time, the fortunes of the team will be heavily reliant on their bowling unit to make optimum use of the conditions and swing on offer in England.

With the iconic tournament round the corner, take a look at the five leading wicket-takers of the tournament.

#5 Glenn McGrath

Arguably one of the best bowlers in the history of the game, Glenn McGrath is known for troubling the batsmen with his consistent line and length.The right arm medium pacer was the spearhead of the Australian bowling department and combined with the likes of Jason Gillespie, Brett Lee, and Shane Warne to form the most lethal bowling unit of the modern era.

The 47-year-old has fond memories of the Champions Trophy as he scalped 21 wickets in 12 matches with his best figures being 5/37 against New Zealand in 2002.

McGrath bowled one of the finest spells in limited overs cricket in that game as he wrecked the Kiwis with a brilliant five-wicket haul to take his side to a comprehensive 164 run win. The tournament, however, did not go according to the plan for the Aussies as they lost to Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second semi-final of the tournament after being bowled out for a low score of 162 runs.

He was part of the Australian squad for four editions of the tournament starting from the year 2000. Although he could not manage to pick up any wicket in the solitary match of the edition, he came back strongly in the next edition by scalping eight wickets in the three matches.

In the following edition, McGrath picked up three wickets in the three league matches and in his last appearance in the 2006 edition of the competition, he finished with 10 wickets in the five matches.

#4 Brett Lee

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 04: Brett Lee of Australia bowls during the first One Day International final match between Australia and Sri Lanka at The Gabba on March 4, 2012 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images) More

Brett Lee was one of the few bowlers in world cricket who could dismantle any opposition with their hostile pace. The 40-year-old consistently bowled over 150 clicks and troubled batsmen with his raw pace and bounce. The astute line and length of Glenn McGrath was complimented by the express pace of Brett Lee as they formed a lethal opening bowling combination for the Aussies and dominated world cricket.

Despite being bogged down with injuries throughout his career, Lee was a successful campaigner for his side in the Champions Trophy. Featuring in 16 matches, the right arm fast bowler picked up 22 wickets with his best figures being 3 for 38 against New Zealand in the same match where Glenn McGrath wrecked the Kiwis with a five-wicket haul.

The two fast bowlers picked up eight wickets which dented New Zealander and ensured a comprehensive victory for the Aussies.

Lee was been part of the Australian squad for five editions of the tournament with six wickets in the five matches of the 2006 and 2009 edition. He made his Champions Trophy debut in the year 2000 and picked up two wickets in the solitary match he played. He followed it up with five wickets and three wickets respectively in the 2002 and 2004 season.

