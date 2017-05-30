ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 5 reasons why India will win the tournament

Having emerged victorious in the previous edition of the tournament, India enter the Champions Trophy amidst massive expectations. Containing numerous proven performers in their ranks, they are among the favourites to lift the coveted trophy. With the top 8 teams in the ODI circuit competing for the grand prize, the stage is set for a fascinating and entertaining event.

Virat Kohli’s troops will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 4th. They then take on Sri Lanka at The Oval on the 8th and South Africa at the same venue on the 11th before the action moves to the knockout stages.

Here are five reasons why India remain well placed to defend their Champions Trophy title.

#5 Recent ODI record on English soil

During the last five years, India have played nine ODIs (including matches against neutral sides too) on English soil and won eight of those. Their incredible win-loss ratio is comfortably the best among all teams in the same time span. Upon remaining undefeated en route to the 2013 Champions Trophy title, the ‘Men in Blue’ clinched a 5-match ODI series against England by a 3-1 margin in the summer of 2014.

With the core of the team still intact, the familiarity of English conditions should augur well for their chances in this tournament. Even though the effect of history has its constraint, India may look to derive a substantial amount of confidence from their recent record in the country.

#4 Plenty of experience in the batting lineup

The probable top six should comprise of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav. Between them, they have as many as 1005 ODI caps. Possessing one of the most experienced and settled batting line-ups in the competition, India can mount a strong challenge for the title. Their armoury contains attractive stroke-makers as well as seasoned campaigners who should be able to adapt their game to different situations.

Although pitches for the Champions Trophy are expected to be quite batting-friendly, fickle weather and overhead cloud cover could keep the average totals in check. As always, running between the wickets should be vital in controlling the flow of the innings. In such regard, senior players like Dhoni are still supremely fit.

#3 – Penchant for rising to the occasion

