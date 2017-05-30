ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 5 reasons why India will win the tournament

Having emerged victorious in the previous edition of the tournament, India enter the Champions Trophy amidst massive expectations. Containing numerous proven performers in their ranks, they are among the favourites to lift the coveted trophy. With the top 8 teams in the ODI circuit competing for the grand prize, the stage is set for a fascinating and entertaining event.
Virat Kohli’s troops will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 4th. They then take on Sri Lanka at The Oval on the 8th and South Africa at the same venue on the 11th before the action moves to the knockout stages.
Here are five reasons why India remain well placed to defend their Champions Trophy title.
#5 Recent ODI record on English soil
During the last five years, India have played nine ODIs (including matches against neutral sides too) on English soil and won eight of those. Their incredible win-loss ratio is comfortably the best among all teams in the same time span. Upon remaining undefeated en route to the 2013 Champions Trophy title, the ‘Men in Blue’ clinched a 5-match ODI series against England by a 3-1 margin in the summer of 2014.
With the core of the team still intact, the familiarity of English conditions should augur well for their chances in this tournament. Even though the effect of history has its constraint, India may look to derive a substantial amount of confidence from their recent record in the country.
#4 Plenty of experience in the batting lineup
The probable top six should comprise of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav. Between them, they have as many as 1005 ODI caps. Possessing one of the most experienced and settled batting line-ups in the competition, India can mount a strong challenge for the title. Their armoury contains attractive stroke-makers as well as seasoned campaigners who should be able to adapt their game to different situations.
Extra Cover: Yuvraj and Dhoni are the strongest pillars in the team, says Virat Kohli
Although pitches for the Champions Trophy are expected to be quite batting-friendly, fickle weather and overhead cloud cover could keep the average totals in check. As always, running between the wickets should be vital in controlling the flow of the innings. In such regard, senior players like Dhoni are still supremely fit.
#3 – Penchant for rising to the occasion
Since the start of this decade, India have raised their intensity and performed admirably during ICC tournaments. Even when they had entered the various events on the back of some indifferent form, the players proceeded to lift their game to meet the demands of those pressure-laden encounters. The 2013 edition of Champions Trophy, as well as the 2015 World Cup, can be used as examples of their penchant for rising to the occasion.
Key men such as Ashwin, Jadeja and Dhawan usually come into their own in such tournaments. With the presence of several ‘big match’ players at their disposal, it should not come across as a surprise if the Indians go deep into the Champions Trophy.
#2 Virat Kohli’s hunger for glory
After taking over the limited-overs captaincy from veteran Dhoni, Kohli will be eager to shape the ODI team in his own image. Considering the fact that the Champions Trophy will be his first ICC tournament as captain, the 28-year old could set his sights on making an indelible mark.
He had to endure a rough IPL season with Royal Challengers Bangalore which finished at the bottom of the pile. However, when he puts on his national jersey, Kohli should find no shortage of motivation. There are plenty to look forward to – how the exuberant skipper uses his pace bowlers and what type of fields does he formulate for his spinners. More importantly, he will be looking to lead from the front by combining determination and consistency.
#1 Disciplined and dynamic bowling attack
Perhaps, for the first time in a global event, India’s bowling attack appears to be sharper and more reliable than the batting lineup. More often than not, the bowlers have taken responsibility and operated as a pack to influence the team’s fortunes in major tournaments. It might not be any different this time around as well.
Extra Cover: 2017 ICC Champions Trophy – India's probable playing XI
With the likes of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar forming a potent pace attack, the defending champions can hold their own against most batting line-ups on even non-conducive surfaces. The spin duo of Ashwin and Jadeja have the capacity to control the middle-overs. Where does Hardik Pandya fit into the scheme of things? Seldom has there been such an intense competition for spots in India’s bowling department.