ICC chairman welcomes return of international cricket to Pakistan

Dubai [UAE], Sept 11 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Shashank Manohar on Monday welcomed the return of international cricket in Pakistan as the Faf du Plessis-led World XI side is all set to tour the country for a three-match T20 series in Lahore this week.

Manohar said, "This is a good day for world cricket as the PCB hosts a World XI in Lahore for three T20 International games. It has been a long and tough journey as the PCB, Pakistan players and fans have been starved of the opportunity to stage, play and watch international cricket in their own country. I am hopeful that today marks the start of the safe and steady return of international cricket to Pakistan."

"The ability of Pakistan to play international cricket at home is crucial to the long term health of the game in Pakistan and one of the main reasons why the ICC established the Pakistan Task Force under the leadership of Giles Clarke, to explore, in partnership with the PCB, how we can get international cricket back to Pakistan safely and on a regular basis."

"I send both teams and the PCB the very best wishes from the whole cricket family for a competitive series that the passionate fans in Pakistan can enjoy. I sincerely hope that this week's games mark the start of a steady flow of international cricket to this great cricket nation," Manohar added.

The World XI includes five players from South Africa, three from Australia, two from the Windies, and one each from Bangladesh, England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

The first two T20Is between World XI side and Pakistan will be played on September 12 and 13, and the final game will be played on September 15 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

No Test side has toured Pakistan since March 2009 militant attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team bus in Lahore, killing six Pakistani policemen and injuring some of the visiting players.

However, the low-ranked sides, namely Afghanistan and Zimbabwe, had toured the country for a limited-over series. (ANI)